Check out these Geneva homes on the market

(Geneva, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Geneva will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6 E Illick Street, Waterloo, 13165 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Bring your imagination and turn this house back into the cute home it used to be! Two bedrooms, 1 bath, plus a den/office. With a little configuration you could have a 3rd bedroom or a larger 2nd. Two car garage with a newer roof has plenty of space for your car and extra storage. Sweet corner lot offers many flower beds just waiting to be brought back to their glory. This is truly a diamond in the rough!

For open house information, contact Mary Stoe, Howard Hanna at 607-257-0800

3235 Jerusalem Springs Lane, Keuka Park, 14527 2 Beds 1 Bath | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Escape to the Finger Lakes to your own private 10 acre getaway!Swim in the spring fed pond,hike the trails, sit at the campfire and watch the stars!!Listen to nature!. Launch your boat at Keuka Lake State Park(10 min away)Wineries and breweries nearby.Cabin sold furnished also included in sale are a 50"Club Cadet and a golf cart!Private setting!!Cabin has been on the AirbandB rental program for the last three years .I t can provide exrtra income if desired, Cabin would rent from May thru October. It has received excellent reviews! Negotiations delayed until August 7th @ 6pm

For open house information, contact Timothy Garman, Roxwell Properties, Inc. at 585-377-5000

4660 Route 89, Seneca Falls, 13148 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Cayuga Lakefront home with about 1 acre 40' of lake frontage and across the road is the main house with a large pole barn in the back, It is a raised ranch with an attached one car garage. Water in house is municipal. Additional 1.3 acre lot next door is available, see listing 403250

For open house information, contact John Burruss, Warren Real Estate at 607-257-0666

1021 Waterloo Geneva Road, Waterloo, 13165 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Mobile Home | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1999

55 and older community LOT# 35 Very well maintained doublewide in Quiet Country Estates. Situated beautifully for privacy. Covered Car port and 2 large sheds great for storage. Large eat in kitchen, with plenty of cupboards. Large master bedroom with master bath and 2 more bedrooms with their own full bath. Lots of closet space. 24 hours notice required.

For open house information, contact Jane M. Lischak, Coldwell Banker Finger Lakes at 315-539-9282