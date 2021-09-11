CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneva, NY

Check out these Geneva homes on the market

Geneva News Alert
Geneva News Alert
 6 days ago

(Geneva, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Geneva will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30kYIT_0btD46NA00

6 E Illick Street, Waterloo, 13165

3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Bring your imagination and turn this house back into the cute home it used to be! Two bedrooms, 1 bath, plus a den/office. With a little configuration you could have a 3rd bedroom or a larger 2nd. Two car garage with a newer roof has plenty of space for your car and extra storage. Sweet corner lot offers many flower beds just waiting to be brought back to their glory. This is truly a diamond in the rough!

For open house information, contact Mary Stoe, Howard Hanna at 607-257-0800

Copyright © 2021 Ithaca Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IBRNY-405097)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDeiN_0btD46NA00

3235 Jerusalem Springs Lane, Keuka Park, 14527

2 Beds 1 Bath | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Escape to the Finger Lakes to your own private 10 acre getaway!Swim in the spring fed pond,hike the trails, sit at the campfire and watch the stars!!Listen to nature!. Launch your boat at Keuka Lake State Park(10 min away)Wineries and breweries nearby.Cabin sold furnished also included in sale are a 50"Club Cadet and a golf cart!Private setting!!Cabin has been on the AirbandB rental program for the last three years .I t can provide exrtra income if desired, Cabin would rent from May thru October. It has received excellent reviews! Negotiations delayed until August 7th @ 6pm

For open house information, contact Timothy Garman, Roxwell Properties, Inc. at 585-377-5000

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1333809)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLo15_0btD46NA00

4660 Route 89, Seneca Falls, 13148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Cayuga Lakefront home with about 1 acre 40' of lake frontage and across the road is the main house with a large pole barn in the back, It is a raised ranch with an attached one car garage. Water in house is municipal. Additional 1.3 acre lot next door is available, see listing 403250

For open house information, contact John Burruss, Warren Real Estate at 607-257-0666

Copyright © 2021 Ithaca Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IBRNY-403247)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ut9Ld_0btD46NA00

1021 Waterloo Geneva Road, Waterloo, 13165

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Mobile Home | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1999

55 and older community LOT# 35 Very well maintained doublewide in Quiet Country Estates. Situated beautifully for privacy. Covered Car port and 2 large sheds great for storage. Large eat in kitchen, with plenty of cupboards. Large master bedroom with master bath and 2 more bedrooms with their own full bath. Lots of closet space. 24 hours notice required.

For open house information, contact Jane M. Lischak, Coldwell Banker Finger Lakes at 315-539-9282

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1348268)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Geneva, NY
Real Estate
City
Geneva, NY
Geneva, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Finger Lakes#Club Cadet#Roxwell Properties Inc#Cayuga Lakefront#Warren Real Estate#Quiet Country Estates
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Geneva News Alert

Geneva News Alert

Geneva, NY
96
Followers
448
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Geneva News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy