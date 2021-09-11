On the hunt for a home in Eureka? These houses are on the market

(Eureka, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Eureka will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

21 N Adams Street, Eureka, 89316 2 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,029 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been well taken care of and is looking for it's new owner! This home is in the heart of Eureka, waiting for you to put your personal touches on it! Use it as a vacation home to visit during Eureka's small town 4th of July festivities, or keep it as a primary residence as it's close to everything!

For open house information, contact Veronica G Eldridge, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

14 N Buel Street, Eureka, 89316 0 Bed 0 Bath | $40,000 | 972 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Two story brick building located next to the Ryland Building (private residence) was built in the 1800's. The building has no wiring or plumbing and there would be installation and connection fees for all the utilities. The building is on .02 acres. The walls are about a foot thick. Stairwell to two rooms upstairs has no railing. Parking in front or across the street next to the park.Eureka County School District Listing Agent: Marilyn Chapman Email Address: chapmanm23@yahoo.com Broker: Keller Williams Sierra Nevada

For open house information, contact Marilyn Chapman, Keller Williams Sierra Nevada at 775-287-6574