San Luis, CO

San Luis-curious? These homes are on the market

 6 days ago

(San Luis, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in San Luis will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5113 Buck Tail Trl, San Luis, 81152

3 Beds 2 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This 35 acres parcel has it all! Featuring a 5,000 square ft metal building, half of which is a garage, and half an amazing 3 bed 2 bath home. This home has a nice deck with a retractable awning. In addition to this building, the property also has a wonderful 1 bed 1 bath guest log cabin, a golf course, multiple vehicles, a boat, a tractor, mountain views, wild horses, and more. The property is just outside the town of San Luis and only a couple of miles from the Sanchez Reservoir. Specifically located on the Wild Horse Mesa, where there are plenty of elk! This would be a great year round residence, or the perfect retreat from the noise of the bigger cities. Take a look at this property and see all it has to offer for yourself

For open house information, contact Roman Nigrini, Code of the West Real Estate LLC at 719-742-3626

Copyright © 2021 Pueblo Association of Realtors.

17152 Highway 142, San Luis, 81152

3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Water Rights! THIS PROPERTY IS PERFECT FOR GROWING MANY DIFFERENT CROPS. HEMP IS ALLOWED HERE AS WELL. THERE IS PLENTY OF WATER TO GO AROUND AND ROOM TO BUILD A SECOND HOME AS THE PROPERTY IS COMPRISED OF TWO FARMS. Situated in south-central Colorado, not far from the New Mexico border, you are offered a rare opportunity to own a Heritage Quality one-of-a-kind 128+/- acre Farm/Ranch in the San Luis Valley of Colorado, the world's highest Alpine Valley. This property is well watered, with Colorado's #1 Senior Water Rights off of the San Luis People's Ditch, 97 shares total, and is a gravity-fed irrigation system ("acequias")in one of the oldest communities in Colorado. Serving the village of San Luis de la Culebra before Colorado was a Territory. These water rights are the first and most senior water rights to be given in the entire state of Colorado! Each share is one CFS.....and dated April 10, 1852. The pioneer settlers of Colorado originally dug the Peoples ditch. A lot of Colorado's greatness and beauty was built upon irrigation!

For open house information, contact Twila Geroux, Hayden Outdoors, LLC at 970-674-1990

Copyright © 2021 Westcliffe Listing Service.

San Luis, CO
