CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, KS

Easton-curious? These homes are on the market

Easton News Watch
Easton News Watch
 6 days ago

(Easton, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Easton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eBY1_0btD43iz00

3012 Girard Street, Leavenworth, 66048

4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | 2,844 Square Feet | Built in 2001

OFFERS RECEIVED; SELLER HAS REQUESTED NO FURTHER SHOWINGS. Spacious TRUE ranch features master plus two other bedrooms on main level, in addition to large great room, oversized eating area, great, fully equipped kitchen, and laundry just off the kitchen. Kitchen area has plantations shutters, laminate flooring, and granite countertops; great room also has laminate flooring. Master bath includes en-suite bath with double vanity, shower, plus walk-in tub. Lower level offers large family room, 2 big daylight windows, wetbar, HUGE 4th bedroom with fabulous walk-in closet, plus full bath. Located in great, established neighborhood, easy walk to Richard Warren Middle School and Leavenworth High School. Carpets will be cleaned upon seller vacating.

For open house information, contact Karen Hill, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2341393)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2HA5_0btD43iz00

1317 Ottawa Street, Leavenworth, 66048

2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch. Potential to finish walk out basement. Large parcel behind house comes with purchase. A great starter home. Selling as is.

For open house information, contact Trisha P RE Group, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2336252)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfJrV_0btD43iz00

24131 126Th Street, Leavenworth, 66048

4 Beds 4 Baths | $340,000 | 2,290 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This lovingly maintained true ranch has only had ONE home owner. Nestled in 2.77 acres, the tree lined driveway is sure to give you the true feeling of seclusion and privacy. The breath taking flower gardens, pergola covered deck seating area and back patio allow for plenty of outdoor entertainment space. This floor plan was designed by the homeowners to feature a true entryway that opens to soaring vaulted ceilings and a HUGE family room that boasts a wood burning stove! The master bedroom is also one of kind featuring a ladder accessed loft space! You can access the attic space, use the loft for a special kid zone or extra storage! The LARGE walk in shower in the master bathroom is a big plus! Kitchen space, formal dining room, laundry room, half bathroom and two more bedrooms with BIG walk-in closets round out this super comfortable AND functional floor plan! Downstairs you will find a large rec room and a non-conforming 4th bedroom with private en suite! The workshop is the perfect domain for the hobby person in your life! The square footage and acreage make this home a MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Jessica Magaha, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2334701)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaSQs_0btD43iz00

4311 Broadway Terrace, Leavenworth, 66048

4 Beds 3 Baths | $242,900 | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in None

Very nice 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Hometown Subdivision. Great location. Minutes from Ft. Leavenworth and easy access to Main street for a trip to Kansas City. New carpet, new plank in Dining room, kitchen, and bathrooms. There is a counter allowance of $1000.00 (bid under $700. for laminate to include work station). 1500.00 allowance for new stove, microwave and dishwasher. Fenced back yard. No need for exterior paint, this house comes with vinyl siding. New roof will be provided by seller. Seller had air and heat serviced by Besels.

For open house information, contact Theresa Wiggin, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2331516)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Room#Wetbar#Leavenworth High School#Carpets#Trisha P Re Group#Realty Executives#Platinum Realty
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Easton News Watch

Easton News Watch

Easton, KS
28
Followers
351
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy