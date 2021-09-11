Easton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Easton, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Easton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3012 Girard Street, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | 2,844 Square Feet | Built in 2001

OFFERS RECEIVED; SELLER HAS REQUESTED NO FURTHER SHOWINGS. Spacious TRUE ranch features master plus two other bedrooms on main level, in addition to large great room, oversized eating area, great, fully equipped kitchen, and laundry just off the kitchen. Kitchen area has plantations shutters, laminate flooring, and granite countertops; great room also has laminate flooring. Master bath includes en-suite bath with double vanity, shower, plus walk-in tub. Lower level offers large family room, 2 big daylight windows, wetbar, HUGE 4th bedroom with fabulous walk-in closet, plus full bath. Located in great, established neighborhood, easy walk to Richard Warren Middle School and Leavenworth High School. Carpets will be cleaned upon seller vacating.

For open house information, contact Karen Hill, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

1317 Ottawa Street, Leavenworth, 66048 2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom ranch. Potential to finish walk out basement. Large parcel behind house comes with purchase. A great starter home. Selling as is.

For open house information, contact Trisha P RE Group, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888

24131 126Th Street, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 4 Baths | $340,000 | 2,290 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This lovingly maintained true ranch has only had ONE home owner. Nestled in 2.77 acres, the tree lined driveway is sure to give you the true feeling of seclusion and privacy. The breath taking flower gardens, pergola covered deck seating area and back patio allow for plenty of outdoor entertainment space. This floor plan was designed by the homeowners to feature a true entryway that opens to soaring vaulted ceilings and a HUGE family room that boasts a wood burning stove! The master bedroom is also one of kind featuring a ladder accessed loft space! You can access the attic space, use the loft for a special kid zone or extra storage! The LARGE walk in shower in the master bathroom is a big plus! Kitchen space, formal dining room, laundry room, half bathroom and two more bedrooms with BIG walk-in closets round out this super comfortable AND functional floor plan! Downstairs you will find a large rec room and a non-conforming 4th bedroom with private en suite! The workshop is the perfect domain for the hobby person in your life! The square footage and acreage make this home a MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Jessica Magaha, Platinum Realty at 888-220-0988

4311 Broadway Terrace, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 3 Baths | $242,900 | 1,866 Square Feet | Built in None

Very nice 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Hometown Subdivision. Great location. Minutes from Ft. Leavenworth and easy access to Main street for a trip to Kansas City. New carpet, new plank in Dining room, kitchen, and bathrooms. There is a counter allowance of $1000.00 (bid under $700. for laminate to include work station). 1500.00 allowance for new stove, microwave and dishwasher. Fenced back yard. No need for exterior paint, this house comes with vinyl siding. New roof will be provided by seller. Seller had air and heat serviced by Besels.

For open house information, contact Theresa Wiggin, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567