Ionia, MI

Take a look at these homes on the Ionia market now

Ionia News Beat
 6 days ago

(Ionia, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ionia than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

402 Division Street, Ionia, 48846

2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Charming 2 bed, 1 bath home in the city of Ionia. Newly renovated full bathroom. Extra storage space in attic space. Beautiful fenced in back yard. Pleasant area of town that is close to shopping and restaurants. Tucked away on a quiet street but conveniently located. Walking distance to local parks. Seller directed agent to hold all offers until 9/18/21 at 5pm. All offers are due by 7pm on 9/17/21.

114 Aldon Lane, Ionia, 48846

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Welcome Home to 114 Aldon LN. 3 Bed, 2 Full bath, 1700+ sq ft home on nearly 1/2 acre lot. Wide open floor plan. Modern kitchen with center island and newer appliances. Dining area has sliders to 14x16 deck overlooking gorgeous private and fenced back yard. Master suite with walk-in closet and private bath. Both bathrooms have been completed remodeled with ceramic tile floors, new fixtures, counters, cabinets, and all new plumbing. Lower daylight level has a huge great/family/rec room, laundry/mechanical room, and a bonus storage/rec room that also gives access to the 2-stall attached garage. Home is mechanically sound with new furnace and water heater in past 4-5 yrs. Vinyl replacement windows throughout. Newer Gutter Guards, garage door and opener. Approx. 10 yr. old roof. All this and an unbeatable location in one of Ionia's sought-after neighborhoods. Walking distance to schools, shopping, and just a few minutes to I96 and easy commutes to anywhere. Hurry to show!

715 Morton Avenue, Belding, 48809

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,186 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Pride of ownership illuminates in this 3-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom. 2nd lot included with home sale for a total of .4 acres. Home was taken down to the studs and completely redone. Updates include: new plumbing, new electrical, drywall, new insulation, windows, furnace with humidifier, water heater, high efficiency air conditioner, hickory cabinets in the kitchen and beautiful solid wood trim throughout the home. Take a walk to Lightening Bend Park or any of the 3 other parks within walking distance or get on/off the river through your backyard. 1 stall garage and a storage shed are also included!

310 Weeks Road, Saranac, 48881

3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This Home has it all! 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Ranch home with an awesome location at the fringe of desirable Saranac Village. New flooring, wall coverings and fixtures throughout. Brand new Master Suite with private full bath, stepped tray ceilings and canned lighting. Large kitchen and living area. Main Floor Laundry and bonus room with 1/2 Bath and outside access to back yard. Full Basement with large finished family/rec room and tons more space ready for finishing touches. Home is mechanically sound with new water heater, furnace, roof and vinyl siding in past 5 years. The back yard is an entertainment Oasis with a 12x24 2-3 seasons bar/rec area and 16x32 inground pool. Large brand-new concrete patio and 30x56 pole barn. A 10x14 shed completes the estate. Awesome 1 Acre setting that backs up to woods yet walking distance to schools and all the village activities. Hurry to show!

