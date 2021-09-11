Check out these homes for sale in Caliente now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caliente, NV

Caliente News Watch
Caliente News Watch
 6 days ago

(Caliente, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Caliente will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

437 Mcarthur Drive, Caliente, 89008

4 Beds 3 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,252 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This is the location you have been waiting for on McArthur Dr and backing up to the city creek. Walking paths right behind the home to walk the city during the day or at night with the lit paths. Close to Dixon and Rose park for all the festivities the town brings to life. This gorgeous home boasts 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths, 2 story home with a basement. Vaulted ceilings upstairs with the open kitchen and tons of cabinet space. The family room also has vaulted ceilings to make the room feel huge. Not to mention the massive amount of storage in the attic with access through the family room. This home has been remodeled with all new electrical, plumbing and super thick insulation to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. The back of the home has access to the alley with RV hookups and RV gates. Storage is not a problem at this home with custom closets throughout and a large storage garage for all your extras. Come check this home out today.

For open house information, contact Sean D Everett, Simply Vegas at 702-685-3000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2307184)

6605 Gary Lane, Caliente, 89008

3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 2008

North of Caliente, beautiful 2 story log cabin with plenty of space for all your toys. 5.34 acre parcel with cabin sold with additional three - 4.88 acre parcels (013-160-64,65 & 66) for approx. 20 acre ranchette. Property has two covered 40ft shipping containers, 4 corrals & 3 RV hookups. Full field fenced with open range close to Bureau of Land Management land. Property is located close to 5 state parks, with wonderful ORV, bicycle, horse riding, fishing & hunting.

For open house information, contact Sherry L Pattinson, BHGRE Universal at 702-938-7700

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2250200)

197 Poplar Street, Caliente, 89008

5 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 942 Square Feet | Built in 1932

Beautiful Caliente Home!!! A must see!! New flooring, remodeled bathroom. Private guest house with bathroom. Seller has new cabinets for kitchen. Buyer will need to install. Home was reassessed and the square footage is 1,648. Waiting for the assessors system to update the correct square-foot.

For open house information, contact Elicia J Stauffer Lobato, Signature Real Estate Group at 702-799-9598

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2304637)

390 Front St, Caliente, 89008

2 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Great 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with Living room, Family room with wet bar, Kitchen, Office with storage room, Wood burning fireplace, 630 sqft of extra living space or office, 2 parking spaces off of street on highway frontage. OWNER WILL FINANCE!!! House has commercial potential for a business. Don't miss out on this one! Come and see it today!!!

For open house information, contact Benjamin C Segler, Rooftop Realty at 702-233-4663

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2274372)

Caliente News Watch

Caliente News Watch

Caliente, NV
ABOUT

With Caliente News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

