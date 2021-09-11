CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, ID

Mountain Home-curious? These homes are on the market

 6 days ago

(Mountain Home, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mountain Home. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

700 Sw Huebert, Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,316 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful home on a large .21 lot, with 2 RV parking potential spots, and BETTER than new! This home features 3 beds, 2.5 bath and 150in screen in theatre room! Open living/dining/kitchen concept provides great natural light and space to entertain. Kitchen has breakfast bar, granite counters, gas range and ample cabinet space. Master includes dual vanity, large soaker tub and a huge walk in closet. Landscaped backyard, fully fenced and sprinkler system. RV parking has 13ft on one side and 21ft on other.

For open house information, contact Viktoria McDonald, Keller Williams Realty Boise at 208-672-9000

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98809578)

1610 N 3Rd E St., Mountain Home, 83647

4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,814 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful custom built home in Bel Air on almost half an acre. Bright and open living/dining room, primary suite on main level. Bonus living area upstairs with a gorgeous deck overlooking the back yard. This house has been extremely well taken care of. No HOA, potential for RV parking.

For open house information, contact Michaela Codding, Group One Sotheby's Int'l Realty at 208-287-5000

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98817966)

14 Nw Marlette St, Mountain Home, 83647

2 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Manufactured Home | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Newly updated nice Manufactured Home. In a wonderful Park. This home has new windows and flooring, sits on a corner lot. There is 2 sheds. The Park has a pool. Owner is fixing the back patio. Space rent is $320.00 monthly, that includes water, sewer, trash. New buyers must apply with Park to purchase home.

For open house information, contact Kerri Thomas, ERA West Wind Mtn. Home at 208-587-0711

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98814687)

540 N 9Th East, Mountain Home, 83647

4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,694 Square Feet | Built in 1956

FRESH AND CLEAN REMODEL. BRAND NEW CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEWER WINDOWS AND ROOF. ADDITIONAL HOUSE IN REAR OF PROPERTY THAT CAN BE USED FOR INCOME/FAMILY! FENCED YARD WITH SPRINKLERS. GREAT LOCATION IN TOWN.

For open house information, contact Arthur Young, Superior Realty at 208-353-1656

Copyright © 2021 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98816742)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

