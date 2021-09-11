Mountain Home-curious? These homes are on the market

(Mountain Home, ID) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mountain Home. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

700 Sw Huebert, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,316 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful home on a large .21 lot, with 2 RV parking potential spots, and BETTER than new! This home features 3 beds, 2.5 bath and 150in screen in theatre room! Open living/dining/kitchen concept provides great natural light and space to entertain. Kitchen has breakfast bar, granite counters, gas range and ample cabinet space. Master includes dual vanity, large soaker tub and a huge walk in closet. Landscaped backyard, fully fenced and sprinkler system. RV parking has 13ft on one side and 21ft on other.

1610 N 3Rd E St., Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,814 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautiful custom built home in Bel Air on almost half an acre. Bright and open living/dining room, primary suite on main level. Bonus living area upstairs with a gorgeous deck overlooking the back yard. This house has been extremely well taken care of. No HOA, potential for RV parking.

14 Nw Marlette St, Mountain Home, 83647 2 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Manufactured Home | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Newly updated nice Manufactured Home. In a wonderful Park. This home has new windows and flooring, sits on a corner lot. There is 2 sheds. The Park has a pool. Owner is fixing the back patio. Space rent is $320.00 monthly, that includes water, sewer, trash. New buyers must apply with Park to purchase home.

540 N 9Th East, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,694 Square Feet | Built in 1956

FRESH AND CLEAN REMODEL. BRAND NEW CARPET AND PAINT THROUGHOUT. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEWER WINDOWS AND ROOF. ADDITIONAL HOUSE IN REAR OF PROPERTY THAT CAN BE USED FOR INCOME/FAMILY! FENCED YARD WITH SPRINKLERS. GREAT LOCATION IN TOWN.

