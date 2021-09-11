Check out these homes on the Tower Hill market now

(Tower Hill, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Tower Hill will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1968 E 600 N Road, Pana, 62557 3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,970 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Here is your chance to own country property in Christian County with great views of the surronding area! Ranch style home on 2 acres with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, separate laundry room, and large kitchen with Amish built cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a walk in closest and private bathroom. Large outbuilding has 2 garage openers, concrete floor, patially insulated, overhead storage, and large attached lean-to. Roof replaced in 2020.

309 S Maple Street, Pana, 62557 3 Beds 2 Baths | $76,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,710 Square Feet | Built in 1910

BRAND NEW ROOF! The exterior is maintenance free with vinyl siding and a new roof installed 2021. This spacious 1 story home offers about 1710 square feet of living space over a partial unfinished basement. Inside you'll find a living room, a dining room, an updated kitchen, small office off the kitchen, main floor laundry, 3 comfortable size bedrooms and 2 full baths. Other amenities include a front covered porch, rear patio and 2c detached garage. Move in and update at your leisure. The property is sold in AS-IS condition, Seller will not complete any repairs to the subject property, either lender or buyer requested. This property is eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative through 07/12/21

