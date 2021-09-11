House hunt Rhinelander: See what’s on the market now

(Rhinelander, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rhinelander will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6531 Hwy 17, Rhinelander, 54501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,878 Square Feet | Built in None

This raised ranch home is perfect for a family or a vacation retreat that wants the convenience to live between Rhinelander and Eagle River. Home has a nice MB area that includes a full M. Bath, Laundry rm, and a small bdrm, office area or baby’s bdrm. Main level has another two bdrms with another full bath. Kitchen and dining area are open with an attached LR and a Tennessee stone wood burning fireplace. Back yard sun porch overlooks the 4.67 wooded acres with the privacy that everyone is looking for. The lower level has a bonus room that has a built -in bar and windows to let the sun shine in! Plenty of space for a gym rm, another room that can easily be made into a wine cellar. Just walk out the LL and an attached one car garage and another bonus room in the back of garage for crafts, “She Shed” or “Man Cave”! The home has a single car attached garage and 3+ detached garage. This well built home needs some TLC!! 10169

7002 Wildwood Ln, Rhinelander, 54501 4 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,612 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautifully updated Mirror Lake Home enjoys new hickory kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, dining room with patio door to lakeside deck, & wood burning fireplace with red cedar mantle. The main floor also has a laundry room with ½ bath, 3 bedrooms & full bathroom with tub shower unit. The walkout lower level includes a 4th bedroom, office, family room, rec room, full bathroom with walk-in shower & cedar cabinet, & workshop with cabinets. The elegant brick patio with hot tub area is perfect for entertaining with the trees offering exceptional privacy & the lakefront so peaceful. Other features include cable high speed internet, floating dock, Baker Barn, fire pit, new forced air furnace with humidifier & central air. Bring your kayaks, fishing poles to catch some crappie, & walleye for your very own fish fry.

7572 Blackberry Dr, Sugar Camp, 54501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in None

SUGAR CAMP RAISED RANCH – This three bedroom, one bath home has a full unfinished lower level (plumbed for a second bathroom), two car detached garage and large storage shed, and is currently outgrowing it’s equine family. Rustic barn wood on many interior walls. Gorgeous dark brick fireplace in the family room. A little exterior TLC and this house will jump! MUST be viewed to be appreciated. Seller will be keeping all fencing and the three sheds to the south of the property. They will have 14 days after closing to move all fencing, sheds, and horses. 10301

2855 Crestwood Dr, Rhinelander, 54501 5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,350 Square Feet | Built in None

Luxury home is nestled on beautifully landscaped grounds with end of the road privacy on 398-acre Squash Lake. This elegant home features a grand entry leading to a formal living room with fireplace and wall of windows overlooking lake. Just off the entry is a sitting area and a formal dining room. Bright office/gathering area adjacent to gourmet chef’s kitchen features seating area with fireplace. Breakfast eat-in area has a door accessing a deck with views overlooking backyard and lake. Large master bedroom suite features a sitting area with fireplace. En suite bath is stunning with large jetted tub and glassed in shower. Each of the home’s other bedrooms features its own private bathroom. Lower level has large open living area with fireplace, office area, kitchen and an additional master suite with sitting area and full bath.

