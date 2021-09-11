Take a look at these homes for sale in Mt Sterling

(Mt Sterling, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mt Sterling. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

13 Maryland Avenue, Winchester, 40391 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in None

Back on the Market! $5,000 Price Reduction!! Buyer financing fell through, it was not related to the property. Awesome starter home here in a great location just off Lexington Ave. Has 2 bedrooms officially but the finished loft which is approx. (328) non conforming square feet because of the height could easily be used for a 3rd bedroom, big enough for 2 kids rooms. Tiled floors in the kitchen , bathroom and utility room with hardwood floors in the other rooms. Roof and outside hvac unit were replaced in recent years. This house will be As IS NO Repairs but it is move in ready and inspections are welcome. Chain link fence and plenty of off street parking right next the new Legacy Grove Park. Buy this house your kids will love you for ever.

908 Mulberry Court, Mt Sterling, 40353 2 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in None

Lovely brick ranch with addition located just minutes from shopping and downtown Mt Sterling. This property sports 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car attached garage and fenced in yard. Above the garage is the master bedroom with full bath. Come see this one before its gone.

639 Brookmede Drive, Mt Sterling, 40353 3 Beds 2 Baths | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 1975

BEAUTIFUL Brick Home in the desired neighborhood of Brookmede. You will love walking into this Gorgeous 3 bedroom home with 2 completely updated Bathrooms. Home consists of Gleaming Hardwood floors, Beautiful Kitchen with updated Appliances, Living Room, Formal Dining room as well as extra Dining/family room. Mostly finished Basement is a Clean slate for you to make into whatever your hearts desire. Attached Garage and large level lot with patio for you to enjoy. Call today for your Private Showing.

1407 Ironworks Road, Winchester, 40391 3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,276 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Beautiful remodeled home!!! Move in ready come and enjoy your summer days in this nice back yard with a vegetable garden.All new stainless still appliances, new paint, new flooring, light fixtures, and many more. Don't miss this opportunity to own this home at this price.Sold as is inspections welcome. Agent owner

