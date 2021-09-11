CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes on the Big Rapids market now

 6 days ago

(Big Rapids, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Big Rapids will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTBwH_0btD3wZI00

916 Bjornson Street, Big Rapids, 49307

2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This gorgeous 2+ bedroom has everything you're looking for: hardwood floors and an open floor-plan, a completely remodeled kitchen, an attached garage, a brand new central air unit, a fenced backyard, and much more. A free one-year home warranty is included, so you can buy with confidence!

For open house information, contact Chris Jane, Keller Williams - Northern Michigan at 231-947-8200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bcisM_0btD3wZI00

11590 Riverside Drive, Stanwood, 49346

2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Ready to move in open floor plan with newer carpet inside and newer vinyl siding outside. Also, brand new kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanity. This two bedroom, 1 bath home is close to the Muskegon River with deeded access. This house will not be on the market long!

For open house information, contact Heather Miller, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SFzK0_0btD3wZI00

12376 150Th Avenue, Big Rapids, 49307

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Whitetail Hunters you will not want to miss this opportunity! Just half a mile from the Austin Gas Fields, very large bucks have been harvested. This is truly a hunter's paradise! Property features hardwoods and fields with lots of wild life. One deer blind and 5 tree stands stay. Home is manufactured with cement block skirting. Carport, green house and 2 sheds for storage. Could be used as a hunting cottage or full time home. Call today!

For open house information, contact Catherine L Norman, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Er8ph_0btD3wZI00

199 Madison Road, Stanwood, 49346

4 Beds 2 Baths | $214,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Well maintained Ranch home in Stanwood. Spacious yard with play area and sheds for storage. Open great room with light and bright areas. Part basement for storage and utilities. Oversized garage plus heated and cooled shed ideal for office, shop or work out area. Great proximity to US 131 expressway and Big Rapids//FSU.

For open house information, contact Tom Garner, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

More
Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids, MI
ABOUT

With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

