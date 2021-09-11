Take a look at these homes on the Big Rapids market now

(Big Rapids, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Big Rapids will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

916 Bjornson Street, Big Rapids, 49307 2 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This gorgeous 2+ bedroom has everything you're looking for: hardwood floors and an open floor-plan, a completely remodeled kitchen, an attached garage, a brand new central air unit, a fenced backyard, and much more. A free one-year home warranty is included, so you can buy with confidence!

11590 Riverside Drive, Stanwood, 49346 2 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Ready to move in open floor plan with newer carpet inside and newer vinyl siding outside. Also, brand new kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanity. This two bedroom, 1 bath home is close to the Muskegon River with deeded access. This house will not be on the market long!

12376 150Th Avenue, Big Rapids, 49307 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Whitetail Hunters you will not want to miss this opportunity! Just half a mile from the Austin Gas Fields, very large bucks have been harvested. This is truly a hunter's paradise! Property features hardwoods and fields with lots of wild life. One deer blind and 5 tree stands stay. Home is manufactured with cement block skirting. Carport, green house and 2 sheds for storage. Could be used as a hunting cottage or full time home. Call today!

199 Madison Road, Stanwood, 49346 4 Beds 2 Baths | $214,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Well maintained Ranch home in Stanwood. Spacious yard with play area and sheds for storage. Open great room with light and bright areas. Part basement for storage and utilities. Oversized garage plus heated and cooled shed ideal for office, shop or work out area. Great proximity to US 131 expressway and Big Rapids//FSU.

