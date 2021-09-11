Take a look at these homes on the market in Camden

(Camden, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Camden than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

481 Elaine, Camden, 71701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $170,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,966 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Adorable home in the camden-Fairview school district. Come take a look before it’s too late!











*Square footage, year built and acreage taken from the Ouachita county tax records

For open house information, contact Kalie Owens, Jans Realty at 870-862-5435

2405 Fairview Road, Camden, 71701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Cute Farm House With Large Barn Ready For Your Farm Animals or A Shop Located Just Out Of City Limits . Three Huge Beautiful Pecan Trees Will Provide Pecans To Share and Lots of Shade! House and Barn Have New Metal Roofs In 2019 Under Warranty, House Has New Siding since 2019, under warranty and New Windows Thru Out . This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a Bonus Room and Large Laundry Room has New Central Heat/Air installed in 2019 . There Are 3 Gas Wall Heaters That Will Remain. Part Of Back Yard Has 5 foot Chain Link Fence. Call Faith To See This ONE OF A KIND property TODAY. FAITH 870-818 -7621.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777