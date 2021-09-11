Check out these homes for sale in Newberry now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

 6 days ago

(Newberry, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Newberry. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

240 Elm, Prosperity, 29127

2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,294 Square Feet | Built in 1961

BACK ON THE MARKET AT NO FAULT OF THE SELLERS!! Nice little brick charmer with hardwood floors located close to Prosperity down town. Enjoy back yard privacy and a quite neighborhood. All metal roofing.

5565 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity, 29127

4 Beds 3 Baths | $505,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 2018

THIS GORGEOUS CUSTOM HOME sits on 3.5 acres. The homes features LVP flooring throughout, over 9 ft. ceilings, Tons of molding making this farm house style full of southern charm! Cozy up to the fireplace in the large family room! The spacious and bright eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, large island, bar for seating, large walk-in pantry. The owner's suite features tons of space, huge walk-in closet and spa-like suite with soaking tub and luxurious walk-in shower! Each additional bedroom features amply closet space. This country living at it's best! Close to Lake Murray, Schools, interstate and Down Town Newberry! Additional acreage available!

296 Maple Knoll Court, Prosperity, 29127

1 Bed 1 Bath | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 425 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Come build your dream home on this beautiful 3 acre property. Stay in the 1 B.R. cottage until your home is complete and turn the cottage into an in-law suite. Cottage has tank-less hot water heater, natural gas and electric heat, washer/dryer hook up and refrigerator stays. Hume has an outdoor shower system that has cold/hot water. Garage/workshop is 30x40, it is heated & cooled and well insulated. Property has RV hookup and there is a second well on the property as well. Walking path has been cleared to water. Deeded water front community offers a public boat ramp and dock that are only used by a few homeowners and located a few lots away Feel free to walk out the back door and down to the water to do a little kayaking or fishing. Enjoy all the fun of living on the water without paying the high tax costs. Don't let this unique property pass you by.

643 Meadows View Lane, Newberry, 29108

4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,045 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Come see this beautiful all-brick split ranch, nestled on a 1.05 acre lot. If you are looking for private one-story living in beautiful Newberry County, here it is. The big covered Southern front porch welcomes you into the large open concept living room. The home boasts a large master en suite across the home from the other bathrooms. This home is waiting for you!

