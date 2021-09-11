CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, TX

Bay City-curious? These homes are on the market

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 6 days ago

(Bay City, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bay City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KZJH_0btD3tv700

34 Cr 243 Selkirk Rd, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1990

OVER 100FT OF WATERFRONT ON THE COLORADO RIVER & HUGE LOT SIZE OF .72 ACRE. PROPERTY IS HIGH & DRY AND COMPLETLY OUT OF THE FLOODZONE. AMAZING VEIWS OF THE RIVER AND A HUGE BACKYARD. LOCATED NEXT DOOR TO THE COMMUNITY BOAT RAMP YOUR ACCESS IS EASY TO START FISHING ASAP. PROPERTY HAS LARGE STORAGE BUILDING AND SHED. UNDERGROUND ELECTRIC LEADING DOWN TO WATER READY FOR A PIER OR BOATLIFT. HOME SITS ON A HIGH HILL AREA & HAS NEVER FLOODED. EXCELLENT BONES READY TO REMODEL & MAKE INTO A PERFECT GETAWAY HOME OR PERMENANT RESIDENCE. HOME HAS NEWER A/C SYSTEM, UPDATED ELECTRICAL AND METAL ROOF.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Brown, Full Stringer Realty (Bay City) at 979-244-4663

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775474)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303iny_0btD3tv700

2000 Austin St, Bay City, 77414

3 Beds 3 Baths | $309,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,984 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Elegant and appointed 1940's home situated on a breathtaking 2+ acre lot in the heart of Bay City. This stunning home has plenty of charm and character dating back to the 1940's. Featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and plenty of space, this home will fit all of your needs. Consisting of 3 bedrooms with the potential for an additional 1-2 bedrooms; downstairs you will find a sizeable living room, breakfast room, formal dining, kitchen with an attached butler style utility room and an office/study with laundry. The bedrooms and two full baths are situated on the second story with the primary

For open house information, contact Heather Robinson, Full Stringer Realty (Bay City) at 979-244-4663

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775808)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fcfbo_0btD3tv700

3408 12Th Street, Bay City, 77414

4 Beds 2 Baths | $287,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This house in absolutely beautiful. Great floor plan, open concept in the living area, great dining room, spacious bedrooms and a HUGE back yard with storage building. This house is in move in condition and waiting on you to call it your home.

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775806)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Fcqo_0btD3tv700

2643 Laird, Wadsworth, 77483

4 Beds 4 Baths | $350,000 | Mobile Home | 2,176 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Beautiful and well maintained 6 acres with TWO like-new homes! This turnkey property has a 30'x80' barn/shop with multiple amenities including a full kitchen with AC, half bath, full bar for entertaining, storage, large area for you tools and toys! The property is fully fenced with a cross fence, private water well, two aerobic septic systems, horse barn with tack room, two RV hook-ups, and surrounded by farm land.

For open house information, contact Brian Busby, Market Realty, Inc. at 979-836-6900

Copyright © 2021 Matagorda County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCBRTX-775814)

See more property details

