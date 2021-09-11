Take a look at these homes for sale in Pampa

(Pampa, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pampa. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2237 Dogwood Ln, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $102,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Beautiful original hardwood floors in all 3 bedrooms, living room and hallway, tile floors in kitchen & baths. Fresh paint inside, corner hutch & stove convey. Clean & ready to move into. Finished garage.

For open house information, contact Louise Dills, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

917 E Francis Ave, Pampa, 79065 1 Bed 1 Bath | $18,000 | Single Family Residence | 486 Square Feet | Built in None

1 bed 1 bath, new roof, sewer, water and drains. Owner might consider carrying if down is suitable.

For open house information, contact Gary L Winton, Century 21 Boston Company at 806-654-3776

813 Main, Lefors, 79054 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1940

If your looking for a three bedroom home in small town Texas look no further. This home offers four large bedrooms, a huge front yard, and a 30x40 steal framed work shop. Call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Hailey Callaway, Mesquite Homes at 806-395-0406

1924 Dogwood, Pampa, 79065 5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,996 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 living areas is so SPACIOUS! All the rooms and closets are great sized! The dining room is open to the entry and living room. The living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace, and the back door opens up to a beautifully vaulted patio. The master is on the main floor, and 4 bedrooms upstairs. This house could easily be 4 bedrooms and 2 living rooms, whatever you needed! New windows downstairs and new spray foam in the attic. This home has so many options for your family, this is the ONE you have been looking for!

For open house information, contact Lilly Brewer, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431