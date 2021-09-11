Defuniak Springs-curious? These homes are on the market

(Defuniak Springs, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Defuniak Springs. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

73 E Bach Drive, Defuniak Springs, 32433 4 Beds 2 Baths | $157,000 | Mobile Home | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom double wide with a split floor plan sits on 1 acre that provides an ample amount of privacy. The living room has vinyl flooring and new paint. It is open to the dining room and kitchen area. The kitchen has brand new appliances, new paint, and a big pantry. The master bedroom has carpet. The master bathroom has a large walk in closet, double vanity, garden tub, and separate stand up shower. The property is partially is cleared, has 2 RV hook ups, and a new submergible pump that was installed this year. Seller is highly motivated!

11078 Us Hwy 90 W, Defuniak Springs, 32433 1 Bed 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,596 Square Feet | Built in 1977

:If you have ever dreamed of owning your own Indoor Flea Market, this is it and so much more! ''The Teal Trunk'' has something for everyone with multiple income producing vendor booths. Immediate income producer, turnkey building and turnkey established business. This building also has a 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment that is currently rented for $1,000 monthly. The building has tons of renovations to include, 3 new HVAC systems, new paint, flooring, and new water heater. There is also an outside metal building that could be leased. It was previously used as a business. A portion of the main building is plumbed for a hair salon. Everything related to the business will convey. Also listed as commercial MLS# 851931.

145 Campground Point, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,900 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Pristine WATERFRONT property on the beautiful Lake Holley. City water, electricity and septic are already in place just waiting for you to build your dream home. This is a large piece of property divided into three lots all having access to the water with a dock and boat ramp making it an amazing opportunity for an investor. Located just off Hwy 331 North about 5 minutes from town. It is estimated at about a 40 minute drive to the white sandy beaches of South Walton. You can be in Panama City or Dothan in about an hour - Destin or Fort Walton Beach in about 45 minutes. Contains 3 lots. One is waterfront with 76 ft adjoining Lake Holley, one lot is wooded and the third and middle lot houses a mobile home that if restored would make a great fish camp. The middle lot also has a large pole

126 Mchenry Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433 2 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,723 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Southern charm under the oaks ...this southern cottage style home with a total living area of 1,723 sq. feet, heated and cooled. This remarkable home offers wrap-around porches bringing the total under roof 2,359 s.f. Home includes 10' ceilings and extremely large bedrooms. The spaciousness of the rooms makes the house feel even larger, with 2 large bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms, living room dining room and kitchen and a laundry room off side porch. This historical home was built in 1900 and renovated over the years. There is a large unfinished area in the attic that possibly be converted to a studio space/office or 3rd bedroom. CLICK ON ''MORE'' TO READ MORE ....

