On the hunt for a home in River Falls? These houses are on the market

River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
 6 days ago

(River Falls, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in River Falls. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCNmc_0btD3pOD00

1512 76Th Avenue, Roberts, 54023

3 Beds 3 Baths | $664,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,365 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This stunning custom-built home is nestled on 10 acres (two, 5-acre parcels). The house has a fantastic layout, including a primary main floor bedroom suite with two walk-in closets. There is a beautiful vaulted cedar ceiling in the great room and two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. There are professional kitchen appliances, a Viking wall oven and a Wolf deep fryer in the center island. Enjoy the backyard views from the deck or the three-season screened in porch. There is also a finished bonus room above the garage that has heating and cooling. This property includes a 43'x30' barn with three 12' x 12' horse stalls with a heated and insulated tack room. There are 2 pastures secured with Electrobraid fencing. A hen house that is insulated along with electricity and includes a heated water unit for the winter. The honey house is a 16' x 24' building that is also insulated and heated, which would be a perfect place for all your extra projects.

For open house information, contact Wendy Gimpel, Keller Williams Select Realty at 952-431-5100

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6023254)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZvTy_0btD3pOD00

N8174 1015Th Street, River Falls, 54022

4 Beds 5 Baths | $679,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,579 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Impeccably maintained & edge of town location are the hallmark traits of this classic & timeless two-story home set on a 3.48 acre home site all surrounded by natural beauty. Brimming with appeal & warm livability this lovely 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home is a joy to come home to. You are welcomed by a delightful front patio leading to the front office & formal living room. The kitchen/family room includes a fireplace & patio door opening to the backyard deck offering a view of the woods. The main level sunroom space is sure to become your favorite place for gatherings, parties or just quiet time alone. Upstairs, the owner’s suite includes a private full bath & a walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms are complete with their own private bathrooms. The finished lower level offers a cozy field stone fireplace, 4th bedroom/work out room & a pull down Murphy bed. An additional detached 36x40 heated 2 1/2 car garage/shed is sheetrocked & insulated with a 15x20 workshop!

For open house information, contact Aaron Cudd, Keller Williams Rlty Integrity* at 715-377-4700

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6084812)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Adfhx_0btD3pOD00

565 Pleasant Drive, Prescott, 54021

4 Beds 3 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,214 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This beauty is the Stately Wellington model by KINGSBOROUGH HOMES built in the quiet and picturesque neighborhood of Pine Ridge. A 2-story with a smart floor plan boasting 4 bedrooms on one level, spacious master suite, main floor office/study, open floor plan, kitchen with a corner window, breakfast bar, granite countertops, maple cabinets and millwork, solid maple doors, beautiful subway backsplash, family dining with a french patio door to the private wooded backyard, newly refinished hickory wood floors, guest bath with custom built-in cabinet, oversized backyard paver patio, boulder landscaping, insulated, heated and finished garage. A new roof just completed, July 2021! Room to expand with the unfinished basement with a rough-in bath. Don't miss this two-story Prescott gem

For open house information, contact Gayle Garrity, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 651-379-5252

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6010481)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vm35T_0btD3pOD00

775 Charlotte Street, Hammond, 54015

3 Beds 1 Bath | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,870 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Come check out this adorable 1 1/2 story corner lot home!!! Picture yourself sitting by the fire pit and having your morning coffee on the patio. This home is neat as a pin, super clean and well loved!! Great opportunity to live right in Hammond and be close to everything. Super easy commute to 94 and the Twin Cities. Hurry folks, this home is priced to sell and won't last long!!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Alexander, RE/MAX Results at 651-735-1350

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6085760)

Business
