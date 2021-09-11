Check out these homes for sale in Perry now

(Perry, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Perry. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1352 W Us 98, Perry, 32347 2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Beautiful 5 acres on the side of highway 98. Comes with a nice 2/2 house that was built in 1953. The home is 1224 sq. ft and offers a lot of different opportunities as a handy man special or a really nice rental which is what it is currently used for. It also has an additional space off to the side of the house that would make a good storage space/ meet or produce canning room or additional rental space because it already has a full kitchen. Being SOLD AS IS!! Bring all offers

For open house information, contact Shannon Wirick, Focus Real Estate Group, Inc at 352-373-3123

1503 N Calhoun St, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,454 Square Feet | Built in 1943

I am back ... and improved...Cute home with lots of upgrades including new roof in 2020 , new hot water heater, recently added new heat and air, more new flooring, recent interior paint, recent exterior painting, lots more. Spacious interior with formal living area opening into formal dining room. Original bead board throughout as well tongue n grove cypress accent walls. Large den ideal for game room for the kids or cozy den get a way. Or ideal area to set up you home office. Large windows accent formal dining room as it leads to the kitchen area. In the spacious kitchen you will find abundance of cabinets and spacious enough for breakfast nook. Lots of cheerful windows over the kitchen sink with pretty views overlooking spacious lawn, split bedroom plan with two in front of home with separate bedroom off den area giving plenty of elbow room .. Outside storage/barn adds great storage area, could be converted into a green house, carport or boat storage . All sits on large corner lot with 3 road frontages. With almost an acre makes this home ideal for someone wanting garden space to grow your own food . So there is plenty of space inside and out at this lovely home. If you are looking for a winter home remember the Gulf of Mexico is only a short drive. Tallahassee less than an hour away it is an easy commute. Come check out this lovely home and our city with easy traffic to maneuver. More pictures to come

For open house information, contact Inda Roberts PROFESSIONAL REALTY OF PERRY

100 Forest, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Spacious, classic brick home on a 1/2 acre double corner lot in Forest Heights, on the North Side of Perry. Conveniently located at the corner of Ash Street and Forest Circle. Come home to an open family room with 9+' ceilings, a cozy fireplace, kitchen with ample counter surface and cabinet space, separate dining area, an enclosed sunroom overlooking the private backyard, a formal living room leading out to the sunroom, a welcoming foyer, plenty of closet space, 3 bedrooms, one with original wood flooring + 2 full baths featuring vintage pastel tiles, a detached 2 car garage, storage shed, and covered front porch. This property offers so much potential for the buyer willing to put in time and effort to revive this classic beauty. For the investor, this home would make an excellent income producing property, particularly with the demand for rental homes in the Taylor County market. Price to sell, and being sold AS-IS. Vacant and easy to show. Take a look at the possibilities before this one is sold!

For open house information, contact Sarah Scott, Coldwell Banker Hartung at 850-386-6160

600 W Main, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This is the Historical "Inman House" in downtown Perry. Built in 1910 and gracefully improved by the current owners since 1975. A beautiful 3/2 home on 2 city lots totaling 0.53 of an acre. Many opportunities with a 20x40 workshop next to the house and an additional 18x40 metal R.V. shelter on a concrete pad. Updated electrical. This property has well and city water and its on the same power grid as the hospital so you will be one of the first people to have power if it ever gets bad weather. All new windows throughout the home makes it perfect for capturing natural sunlight and observing the fruit trees. Plenty of room for the kids to do their homework in the office area along with a huge storage room. Don't miss out on the extra storage/craft room in the attic. Come enjoy a nice quiet evening on the back porch swing!!

For open house information, contact Shannon Wirick, Focus Real Estate Group, Inc at 352-373-3123