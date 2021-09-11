Check out these homes on the Pendleton market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Pendleton Dispatch
Pendleton Dispatch
 6 days ago

(Pendleton, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pendleton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3ZX7_0btD3jL500

1318 Sw 3Rd Pl, Pendleton, 97801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Charming and Welcoming Home in Pendleton! Nestled on a 0.21+acre lot, this 3BR/2BA, 1,100 sqft property has a beautiful exterior, covered front porch, newer faux wood laminate floors, living room and fully equipped kitchen. Recently remodeled, new appliances, and three generously sized bedrooms. Other features: 1-car garage, laundry area, newer heat pump, central A/C, large backyard, near shops and schools, and more! Call now for a tour!

For open house information, contact Lacey Blackman, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21194928)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIG1w_0btD3jL500

419 Nw 9Th St, Pendleton, 97801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1949

2 Unit home could be very easily made back into single family home. Featuring 3 beds 2 baths 2 kitchens 2 living rooms. Ranch style home with full finished basement. Tons of options in this wonderful home.

For open house information, contact Destiny George, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21615060)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTSZl_0btD3jL500

1851 Sw Runnion Dr, Pendleton, 97801

4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,766 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Contemporary Elegance defines this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, boasting a premier location in upper Rice Park - one block away from coveted SW 18th. Appreciate the detailed finishes including granite counters, custom cabinets, tiled bathrooms, vaulted ceilings and bold trims. Impressive master suite w/ walk-in closet. Outside you find large deck, mature landscaping with UGS and RV Parking. Separate quarters includes kitchen and bath, perfect for mother in law or rental. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Matthew Vogler, John J Howard & Associates at 541-663-9000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21086342)

Pendleton, OR
