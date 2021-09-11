Check out these homes on the Pendleton market now

(Pendleton, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pendleton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1318 Sw 3Rd Pl, Pendleton, 97801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Charming and Welcoming Home in Pendleton! Nestled on a 0.21+acre lot, this 3BR/2BA, 1,100 sqft property has a beautiful exterior, covered front porch, newer faux wood laminate floors, living room and fully equipped kitchen. Recently remodeled, new appliances, and three generously sized bedrooms. Other features: 1-car garage, laundry area, newer heat pump, central A/C, large backyard, near shops and schools, and more! Call now for a tour!

For open house information, contact Lacey Blackman, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

419 Nw 9Th St, Pendleton, 97801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1949

2 Unit home could be very easily made back into single family home. Featuring 3 beds 2 baths 2 kitchens 2 living rooms. Ranch style home with full finished basement. Tons of options in this wonderful home.

For open house information, contact Destiny George, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848

1851 Sw Runnion Dr, Pendleton, 97801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,766 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Contemporary Elegance defines this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, boasting a premier location in upper Rice Park - one block away from coveted SW 18th. Appreciate the detailed finishes including granite counters, custom cabinets, tiled bathrooms, vaulted ceilings and bold trims. Impressive master suite w/ walk-in closet. Outside you find large deck, mature landscaping with UGS and RV Parking. Separate quarters includes kitchen and bath, perfect for mother in law or rental. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Matthew Vogler, John J Howard & Associates at 541-663-9000