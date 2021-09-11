Check out these homes on the Pendleton market now
(Pendleton, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pendleton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Charming and Welcoming Home in Pendleton! Nestled on a 0.21+acre lot, this 3BR/2BA, 1,100 sqft property has a beautiful exterior, covered front porch, newer faux wood laminate floors, living room and fully equipped kitchen. Recently remodeled, new appliances, and three generously sized bedrooms. Other features: 1-car garage, laundry area, newer heat pump, central A/C, large backyard, near shops and schools, and more! Call now for a tour!
2 Unit home could be very easily made back into single family home. Featuring 3 beds 2 baths 2 kitchens 2 living rooms. Ranch style home with full finished basement. Tons of options in this wonderful home.
Contemporary Elegance defines this spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home, boasting a premier location in upper Rice Park - one block away from coveted SW 18th. Appreciate the detailed finishes including granite counters, custom cabinets, tiled bathrooms, vaulted ceilings and bold trims. Impressive master suite w/ walk-in closet. Outside you find large deck, mature landscaping with UGS and RV Parking. Separate quarters includes kitchen and bath, perfect for mother in law or rental. This is a must see!
