De Soto, MO

Check out these homes on the De Soto market now

De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
 6 days ago

(De Soto, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in De Soto will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cIk9F_0btD3iSM00

5630 Timberline Circle, Hillsboro, 63050

5 Beds 4 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1996

City close and country quiet! If you're longing for peace and serenity along with the freshness of an updated floor plan and FIVE BEDROOMS ... you just hit the jackpot! Nestled on 3 acres with tall trees for neighbors this sprawling ranch features 5 beds, 3.5 baths, 2400+ finished SF. There is so much space for everyone and everything here, work and play included! This dazzling kitchen will add some spice to your life with granite counters, beautiful custom cabinets, SS appliances. Spacious brkfst room with door to deck is perfect for outdoor grilling. W/B fireplace warms up the hearth room. Vaulted master suite and 2 BRs on main floor. Partially finished walk out basement has 2 more BRs, full bath, rec/family area. Seller has done most of the work for you in the basement and offers handicap access and accommodations. Party deck will be home to many fun summer nights! Don't you want to be the proud new owner of this palace of privacy!

For open house information, contact Dawn Krause, Keller Williams Realty Chester at 534-810-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lt0er_0btD3iSM00

1117 Austin Drive, Herculaneum, 63028

4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,355 | Single Family Residence | 2,323 Square Feet | Built in None

TO BE BUILT - 4 bed / 2.5 bath 1.5 story. Many options to choose from. Hurry to choose your lot today. Lots of quality standard features & many options to choose from. Price shown is base price. Photo is similar home & may show optional features. Enjoy subdivision swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court and playground. Sales office open Wed-Sun 12-4, also by appt.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Overberg, RE/MAX Best Choice St. Louis at 314-714-7000

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7qFy_0btD3iSM00

1034 Daltons Way, Festus, 63028

3 Beds 3 Baths | $262,405 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

TO BE BUILT - 3 bed / 2.5 bath 1.5 story. Many options to choose from. Hurry to choose your lot today. Lots of quality standard features & many options to choose from. Price shown is base price. Photo is similar home & may show optional features.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Overberg, RE/MAX Best Choice St. Louis at 314-714-7000

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hfyrp_0btD3iSM00

160 Pancho Villa, Hillsboro, 63050

3 Beds 1 Bath | $104,500 | Single Family Residence | 798 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Comp Purposes only

For open house information, contact James Manning, Keller Williams Realty Chester at 534-810-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved.

With De Soto Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

