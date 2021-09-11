CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

Check out these homes on the Fort Payne market now

Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 6 days ago

(Fort Payne, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Payne will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sc5pX_0btD3hZd00

145 County Road 844, Mentone, 35984

3 Beds 3 Baths | $578,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,934 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Private Mentone home & gardens on Lookout Mtn. Spacious & well appointed this home has a wonderful flow. The wrap around front porch and 2 entries welcome you into large great room with a unique stone fireplace, wood floors & tall ceilings .A cooks kitchen is rich in function, storage & light with lots of windows. All bedrooms are on the first level with walk in closets outfitted w elfa system shelves. The master bedroom has en suite bath, a walk in closet & access to a large laundry. Storage is abundant here with a generous pantry just off the 2 car garage w/a half bath & a bonus room. Situated on 3 bluff lots with a wet weather waterfall in the back yard. A new roof and gutters, additional garden shed, utility storage building & whole house generator . Priced $578,000

For open house information, contact Heather Nicely, Bellora REALTORS llc at 256-605-0162

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1341066)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15drJj_0btD3hZd00

14 County Rd 576, Rainsville, 35986

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,366 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Charming home in the country! This home has been updated inside and out. New dishwasher, luxury vinyl, laminate and hardwood flooring, iron railing, crown molding and beautiful trim work! New concrete walkways, landscaping and deck, Anderson windows. Fire alarm is hardwired with battery back up. New HVAC unit installed in 2017. New water heater and septic tank has been serviced, There is also a 12x16 storage building. This is a lovely home and won't last long!

For open house information, contact Rita Hammonds, Keller Williams Realty at 423-664-1600

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1339400)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0mt3_0btD3hZd00

19207 Scenic Highway 89, Mentone, 35984

2 Beds 3 Baths | $1,150,000 | 2,549 Square Feet | Built in 1940

BIRDSONG COTTAGE ESTATE - A 2019 expansion constructed around a restored 100+/- year cabin, this is one of Mentone's original structures. The home rests on a 2.4 acre lot and boasts 170' of west brow frontage. All the amenities of an old style cottage are here but with all the luxuries of a new home. Spectrum internet and TV are available and it comes completely furnished. 10" Eastern Pine Flooring throughout with the exception of tiled master bath - tiled for heated floor. Jeld Wen casement windows throughout, 2 tankless water units, gas heat, security system, mounted smart TVs, indoor and outdoor deck furniture, and gas grill all sell with the home. A beautiful wooden deck spans the entire length of the back of the house for beautiful west brow view and sunsets. Fixtures, lighting and furnishings are the highest quality available. The large lot is surrounded by a stone rock wall crafted many years ago by Mountain craftsmen. The front has a patio entrance leading into the foyer of the home. The original log cabin is now the living room w original rock fireplace and reclaimed log beams. The kitchen is new and has vaulted ceiling, pantry, dolomite counter tops, butcher block island, custom cabinetry, Kohler white apron sink,Delta faucet, Jen Air convection range, Frigidaire refrigerator, GE Profile dishwasher, beverage refrigerator and microwave drawer. Luxurious master suite with rock gas log fireplace, large windows affording brow views and entrance onto deck, 4 poster king bed and night tables, spacious his/her walk in closets, Sferra Itl Redland Cotton bed linens, linen closet, large master bath with tiled shower and dbl vanity, cozy guest bedroom with large bath, laundry room with refrigerator, washer and dryer, screened porch with rock wood burning fireplace and tv and wicker glider furniture. Hallway framed by large casement windows transitions the old to the new. The home is complete with dining area and open concept sitting room with ceiling windows on two sides for breathtaking views. See documents for for complete details. Every detail is covered for luxurious mountain living and entertaining.

For open house information, contact Rebecca D. Woodard, Hardy Realty & Dev. Company at 706-291-4321

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9047621)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGbm5_0btD3hZd00

284 Road 939, Mentone, 35984

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Enjoy the Simple Life in Mentone. Live in the backdrop of peace and quiet found here. This beautiful place has privacy with all the conveniences including cable. Loved & well cared for; this Mentone home has great flow with a big front porch, large living room, kitchen & dining with a bay window looking out to the gardens. Wood floors flow through most of the home w/ 3Bedrooms & 2 baths. Good storage & a large laundry pantry. Outdoors you find a wonderful screened porch, generous carport, garden spot great landscaping and a barn underway. Priced $230,000.00

For open house information, contact Heather Nicely, Bellora REALTORS llc at 256-605-0162

Copyright © 2021 Greater Chattanooga Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARTN-1340430)

See more property details

Comments / 0

#Realtors#Windows#Furniture#Water Heater#Private Mentone#Bellora Realtors Llc#Eastern Pine Flooring#Frigidaire#Ge Profile#Sferra Itl Redland Cotton#Hardy Realty Dev
Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne, AL
