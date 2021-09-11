Check out these homes for sale in Rutland now

(Rutland, VT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rutland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

563 Rim Road, Killington, 05751 3 Beds 5 Baths | $989,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,500 Square Feet | Built in 2006

The property has a smart lock for easy access. "The Queens Croft" is a 3 story, 16 room, 3500 sq ft Custom Built Luxurious Vacation Home. It was completed in December 2006. Although it is permitted as a 3 bedroom it has always been used as a 4 bedroom home. It features 4.5 baths and a full loft area. It was constructed with 2x6 framing, and it has an engineered roofing system and an engineered "Quiet Floor System". The roof is a 12/12 pitch so there will never be a need to shovel the Vermont snow from the roof of this home. This home is heavily insulated and stays warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The deck was built with 2x10's 12 inches on center. There is also a whole house generator and a 200 amp electrical service. This home is heated with propane gas and hot water baseboard heat. The septic system has a 1500 gallon tank, a 1000 gallon overflow, pump station tank and a leach field. Taxes for 2021 is approximately $10,000. This home was built entertaining. It has 2 large living areas, and it is full of amenities. Every detail was considered during the construction. You can enjoy your privacy, as this home sits on a 1 acre lot and it is located on the Mountain between Bear Mountain lodge and Snow Shed Lodge. If you walk to the end of the street you can ski down to the Sky Ship

66 Stratton Road, Rutland, 05701 5 Beds 2 Baths | $293,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1860

This fully renovated 1800's colonial is like having a brand new house, but at a fraction of the cost! Thoughtful design and tasteful upgrades including porcelain and tortoise shell style doorknobs and Edison pendant lighting blend seamlessly with the original hardwood floors, wide trim, crown molding, built-in shelves, and authentic Shaker doors. Nearly every surface has been replaced or improved, ensuring years of trouble-free living. This old house has new sprayfoam and fiberglass insulation, all new baseboard heating units, new electrical and plumbing, vinyl siding, new windows, new roof and even a new red barn! A fabulous kitchen make-over with 18" floor tile, beadboard cabinets, stainless appliances including professional grade 30" side-by-side refrigerator and freezer, and a breakfast bar makes dinner prep and entertaining a joy. The main house features three bedrooms and one bathroom and the upstairs in-law apartment offers two more bedrooms, a full kitchen, bathroom and living room - all tastefully updated and move-in ready. Outside, you'll appreciate the beautiful hardscaping, stone patio with gas firepit, covered porch with removable screens and optional glass. Even the 2-car garage has been updated with the addition of propane heat, hot and cold water and new rain gutters. If you've been looking for a home close to the city that's 100% ready, this just might be the home for you. Call us today to schedule a showing of this lovely classic New England home.

50 North Street, Proctor, 05765 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 1900

New Price!! Classic 3 Bedroom Colonial home on an oversized half-acre lot! Attractive kitchen, spacious living room with nice light, separate formal dining room, study or office and a full bath comprise the first floor with the three bedrooms above. Detached 2 car garage set down a nice long paved driveway. The knoll setting is well-landscaped and provides plenty of room for gardening or outdoor fun. Great screen porch overlooking the neighborhood and private back deck. Small town living just minutes to the city and within walking distance to a restaurant, country store, town clerk's office and town park.

3748 U.S. Route 4, Killington, 05751 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,195,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,482 Square Feet | Built in 2015

An exceptional residence built by a renowned artisan stone mason, featuring hand-crafted stone fireplaces, accent walls and magnificent exterior hardscaping. The main level features a mudroom entry, open kitchen, living and dining room, a gracious bedroom and attached bathroom. The elegant chef's kitchen is perfect for entertaining, featuring a 5-burner Wolf range, double wall ovens and center island with stone accents and stunning black walnut surface. The kitchen and dining room are graced by handsome natural slate tile flooring; the Rumford fireplace includes gas logs, but is designed for burning real wood if you prefer the ambiance of a natural fire on a crisp winter Vermont evening. The bathroom features double vessel sinks, jetted tub, glass-enclosed shower, and ultra high-end fixtures. The upper level master suite comprises an expansive bedroom with gas fireplace, walk-in closet with custom shelving, reading room and a fabulous bathroom with heated porcelain tile flooring, quartz vanity, double sinks, tiled shower, frameless lighted mirrors and a luxurious air tub where you can relax and take in the stunning views of the Sherburne Valley. The walkout level offers a second mudroom, exercise room, a lovely guest bedroom with stone accent wall, bathroom and laundry room with top of the line appliances. The generous living space extends outdoors with a stone patio, stainless firepit, Bullfrog hot tub and children's playset. Showings by appointment only; please call today.

