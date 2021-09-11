Take a look at these homes for sale in Uvalde

(Uvalde, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Uvalde will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

538 Bp Lane Cr 400, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $560,000 | 2,957 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful custom built 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated on over 10 acres of land! Split floorplan with Master bedroom ensuite and large walk in closet. Additional bedrooms are very large with plenty of storage. Hard Tile throughout. New metal shingle hurricane shake pro roof installed in 2020. Hail Resistant and rated for winds up to 140 mph. 29 Mission solar panels installed in 2017 that will reduce those costly utility bills! Adorable unfinished wood cabin would make a great nightly rental or additional space for guests. Sprinkler system installed for yard and plenty of room for 4h animals or a garden! A rare find!, Master Bedroom: [17.05 x 17.03], Siding: [Stone], Features: Curb/Gutter, Guest House, Patio, Security System, Sprinkler System

805,809,815 N Camp St, Uvalde, 78801 1 Bed 1 Bath | $102,400 | Single Family Residence | 990 Square Feet | Built in None

Unique property with endless possibilities! Property has one bedroom, one bath home in need of some TLC and plenty of surrounding space with mature trees. Sale also includes mobile home and several storage sheds on adjacent properties as well as second home on North lot. If you have been waiting for an opportunity to develop rentals or build a dream home with a mother-in-law suite, now is your chance to own spacious lots in a great location! Please independently verify square footage and do due diligence; sellers have not occupied home and have no knowledge of properties. Come see today and let your imagination run wild!

921 Patricia Pl, Uvalde, 78801 5 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,991 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This gorgeous, massive 2 story brown stucco home sits at the end of cul de sac. It has an huge over .5 acre lot so close to Morales Jr. High and Dalton Schools. This home has 5 spacious bedrooms, an office with 3 full baths. Upstairs features two bedrooms with built in drawers and shelves. Master bedroom is located downstairs 2 eating areas for entertaining. The backyard backs into an alley and the carport has access right off 4th St. A brick wood-burning fireplace and a back covered patio area are just a couple of charms this home holds. This is the perfect home for a large family or a small family wanting lots of space. Call/ text to see. Sq. footage must be independently verified.

628 Glennwood Dr, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | 1,171 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Perfect low maintenance home located on a quiet street near the Uvalde High School. Three Bedroom Two Bath home with open and comfortable kitchen and living area. Fenced back yard with enough room for pets or back yard get togethers. Very nice storage shed in back yard. Two car garage.

