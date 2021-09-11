Check out these Hillsboro homes on the market

(Hillsboro, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

3520 Hizer Road, Brushcreek Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,780 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful, brick ranch home on 3.6 acres in a great location in the country. Stunning views from the rear, covered patio. This 3 bedroom home has a new metal roof, new furnace, updated kitchen cabinets, full basement. Attached two car garage and detached 32x24 garage with concrete floors and electric. Well maintained home with lots to offer. Country living at it's finest.

330 Chillicothe Avenue, Hillsboro, 45133 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This is a very nice, well kept, tastefully decorated home at the edge of town with a large open back yard. It has an oversized garage with added-on workshop area. This home is ready for the new owners to enjoy!

338 East Street, Hillsboro, 45133 5 Beds 2 Baths | $49,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,692 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Cash or conventional- Investment property

310 John Street, Hillsboro, 45133 1 Bed 1 Bath | $52,500 | Single Family Residence | 699 Square Feet | Built in 1902

Single Story home on city lot. Large covered front porch and rear deck. Alley access!

