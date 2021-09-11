Check out these homes for sale in Sunnyside now

(Sunnyside, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sunnyside will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

411 Desert Aire Dr Sw, Mattawa, 99349 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,560 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Finally the Desert Aire house you have been waiting for! Located on the 10th fairway, enjoy heckling your neighbors from your covered back deck! Inside are vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light! The kitchen opens up to the large dining room and on into the living room. Master has large closet and a huge master bath! Three other bedrooms and full bathroom are down the hall. Outside enjoy the covered decks, and garden shed. Tons of parking, and a large garage for your toys and golf cart! In the evening take in the air on the covered front porch and views of the lake and hills. Plus you will have access to the awesome marina, park and clubhouse! Nothing to do but move in and show it off!

For open house information, contact Kevin Fleming, Keller Williams - Puyallup at 253-848-5304

1453 Maple Grove Rd, Sunnyside, 98944 4 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,288 Square Feet | Built in 2000

A 3,200+ square foot home with sweeping views of the Rattlesnake Hills, mature landscaping with privacy, including tall shade trees awaits you at this one acre parcel just minutes northwest of Sunnyside. This geodesic dome home, built to California earthquake standards, has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a deck looking out towards the northern views. It includes office space for working from home and the spiral staircase leads to a partially completed downstairs to develop into whatever your imagination desires. This property also includes a shop, including a two car garage, and this fully fenced property on a private lane offers you privacy and security. Call your Realtor to schedule a viewing today.

For open house information, contact John Orange, Keller Williams Yakima Valley at 509-966-1020