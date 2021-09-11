CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, AZ

House hunt Douglas: See what’s on the market now

Douglas Voice
Douglas Voice
 6 days ago

(Douglas, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Douglas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSua2_0btD3ZSh00

4107 N Santa Fe Avenue, Douglas, 85607

3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Wowzers! Spacious 3 bed/3 bath Sante Fe Style home located in the great community of Coronado Hills Estate. This home has gorgeous views you don't want to miss! Large living room with cozy fireplace, lots of windows for lots of sunshine! The kitchen has ample cabinets, and counter space, including an island with a breakfast bar. TWO master suites give you lots of options- you can use it for a guest suite or even a roommate. The large yard is a blank slate- just waiting for you to build your backyard oasis ! Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

For open house information, contact Shawn M Polston, Keller Williams Southern Arizona at 520-615-8400

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22118104)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xomV_0btD3ZSh00

430 E 3Rd Street, Douglas, 85607

2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,500 | Single Family Residence | 933 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Solid - minor fix up - property - single family residence - large rooms, 2 car carport entry - fenced and gated yard - walk to downtown or the border

For open house information, contact Timothy W Schutt, Legendary Properties, LLC at 480-788-0027

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6253595)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFFqd_0btD3ZSh00

2140 11Th Street, Douglas, 85607

4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1963

SPECULAR***executive style home with Oasis yards and gardens - OVER a quarter of an acre and fabulous location! This home has extremely large bedrooms and the 4th is an office or a private bedroom on its own wing. This 4th office/bedroom has a private entrance and bathroom adjacent - so this is perfect for a HOME BUSINESS*** The master suite is gigantic with a walk in closet and nice sized bathroom. Built in cabinet storage in the hallway that is extra deep and can store any and all belongings and the other storage units are just a bonus! Beautiful floor plan with views of the yards from all windows. There is nothing that can top this amazing home - views, yard and floor plan are perfect. Mature trees which includes several varieties of fruit trees and raised garden beds...more...

For open house information, contact Paula Sindelar, Pepper Realty at 520-360-8593

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22111531)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cj7c6_0btD3ZSh00

106 E Madrid Street, Douglas, 85607

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Just outside of town ! Enjoy the peace and quiet of this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. On over a quarter of an acre, enjoy a spacious fully fenced back yard. Free standing fire place in the living room to enjoy in the winter! NEW ROOF installed in February of 2021. Lots to see!! Call me for a showing.

For open house information, contact Xennia Polaha, Keller Williams Southern AZ at 520-378-1000

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6285977)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglas, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Sante Fe#House#Coronado Hills Estate#Legendary Properties#Llc#Pepper Realty
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Douglas Voice

Douglas Voice

Douglas, AZ
55
Followers
378
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy