House hunt Douglas: See what’s on the market now

(Douglas, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Douglas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4107 N Santa Fe Avenue, Douglas, 85607 3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Wowzers! Spacious 3 bed/3 bath Sante Fe Style home located in the great community of Coronado Hills Estate. This home has gorgeous views you don't want to miss! Large living room with cozy fireplace, lots of windows for lots of sunshine! The kitchen has ample cabinets, and counter space, including an island with a breakfast bar. TWO master suites give you lots of options- you can use it for a guest suite or even a roommate. The large yard is a blank slate- just waiting for you to build your backyard oasis ! Don't miss out on this great opportunity!

For open house information, contact Shawn M Polston, Keller Williams Southern Arizona at 520-615-8400

430 E 3Rd Street, Douglas, 85607 2 Beds 1 Bath | $67,500 | Single Family Residence | 933 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Solid - minor fix up - property - single family residence - large rooms, 2 car carport entry - fenced and gated yard - walk to downtown or the border

For open house information, contact Timothy W Schutt, Legendary Properties, LLC at 480-788-0027

2140 11Th Street, Douglas, 85607 4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1963

SPECULAR***executive style home with Oasis yards and gardens - OVER a quarter of an acre and fabulous location! This home has extremely large bedrooms and the 4th is an office or a private bedroom on its own wing. This 4th office/bedroom has a private entrance and bathroom adjacent - so this is perfect for a HOME BUSINESS*** The master suite is gigantic with a walk in closet and nice sized bathroom. Built in cabinet storage in the hallway that is extra deep and can store any and all belongings and the other storage units are just a bonus! Beautiful floor plan with views of the yards from all windows. There is nothing that can top this amazing home - views, yard and floor plan are perfect. Mature trees which includes several varieties of fruit trees and raised garden beds...more...

For open house information, contact Paula Sindelar, Pepper Realty at 520-360-8593

106 E Madrid Street, Douglas, 85607 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Just outside of town ! Enjoy the peace and quiet of this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house. On over a quarter of an acre, enjoy a spacious fully fenced back yard. Free standing fire place in the living room to enjoy in the winter! NEW ROOF installed in February of 2021. Lots to see!! Call me for a showing.

For open house information, contact Xennia Polaha, Keller Williams Southern AZ at 520-378-1000