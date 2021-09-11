CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, TN

Check out these homes for sale in Lawrenceburg now

Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 6 days ago

(Lawrenceburg, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lawrenceburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vse0g_0btD3YZy00

318 Pond Field Rd, Westpoint, 38486

3 Beds 1 Bath | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,259 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautiful country setting with over 3 acres and a circle drive. Completely renovated bathroom, detached 20x30 metal shop with power. Home has a metal roof.

For open house information, contact Gina Old, RE/MAX PROS at 931-762-1126

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2280797)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35xZdo_0btD3YZy00

1504 Ann Rd, Lawrenceburg, 38464

3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,801 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Rare opportunity in Country Club Estates! Totally renovated one level 3 bedroom/2.5 bath all brick home w/full basement on large corner lot! New hardwood throughout, beautiful new kitchen w/ shaker cabinets and new granite; recessed lighting; new bathrooms and plumbing; new windows and doors. Oversized hall; Large living room with additional flex space for den or office. Large separate laundry room with new 1/2 bath. Circle drive w/oversized 2 car carport with storage. This won't last long!

For open house information, contact Bridget Howland, Reliant Realty ERA Powered at 615-335-9066

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2273969)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8QQ2_0btD3YZy00

306 Ellingson St, Lawrenceburg, 38464

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Buyers Agent to Confirm: USDA ELIGIBLE! Stunning new renovation close to everything the beautiful town of Lawrenceburg has to offer! 3 beds 2 bath. NEW: Flooring, windows, cabinets, carpet, paint, butcher block counters, appliances, tile, doors and hardware. Privacy fence added. Master suite featuring new tile floor. Both gas and electric heat. Carport for parking, and gorgeous mature trees in the front yard. Perfect home to downsize too!

For open house information, contact Ben Hathaway, EXP Realty at 888-519-5113

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2259603)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yfsk6_0btD3YZy00

70 Main St, Ethridge, 38456

3 Beds 2 Baths | $228,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Buyer's Agent to Verify: FIBER INTERNET AVAILABLE WORK FROM HOME! Don't miss out on this like new stunner situated on a whole acre! Finished out in a chic French Country Style. The home boasts all new; HVAC, 30 year metal roof, siding, windows, plumbing, drywall, cabinetry, electrical, custom tile and vanities. All NEW Whirlpool appliances convey with the home! Two full bathrooms including a roomy master suite. 1 year full home warranty, and $1,500 towards closing costs from seller!!

For open house information, contact Ben Hathaway, EXP Realty at 888-519-5113

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2243355)

ABOUT

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

