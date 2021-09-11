CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Glade, FL

Top homes for sale in Belle Glade

 6 days ago

(Belle Glade, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belle Glade will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zK1kC_0btD3WoW00

162 Booker Place, Pahokee, 33476

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,014 Square Feet | Built in 1994

3 bedroom 2 bath home with laundry located inside. Property is completely fenced and has a shed located in back for storage. Kitchen appliances are included in sale. Property is loaded with lots of fruit trees such as cocunut, papaya, passion fruit, sugarcane, avocado, soursop and jackfruit tree. This is a must see. Great starter home or income producing property.

For open house information, contact Tamara K Mosley, RE/MAX Prestige Realty/RPB at 561-932-0444

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDS4R_0btD3WoW00

201 Nw 3Rd Avenue, South Bay, 33493

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1987

One of the best location in South Bay, close to shopping centers, Bank, Gas Satiations and Highways. Completely remodeled single Family home.

For open house information, contact Shakir Ahmed, Continental Properties, Inc. at 561-689-4766

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcADr_0btD3WoW00

1025 Se 2Nd Street, Belle Glade, 33430

4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,610 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Come and tour this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home, great for entertaining a large family. Family room and kitchen overlooks the pool area. Kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets with a island and large snack bar. Located just off main street in one of the best area of Belle . Glade . Home has a very nice layout , great for large family gathering . Huge family room just off kitchen and living room area . Very Nice drive through rap around Covered car port for easy access . Home also feature a nice size underground swimming pool for entertainment .

For open house information, contact Dwayne Prince Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services at 561-420-0640

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJ6OD_0btD3WoW00

825 Sw Avenue C Place, Belle Glade, 33430

8 Beds 4 Baths | $255,000 | Quadruplex | 2,496 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great opportunity quadplex fully rented. All units are 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, approximately 624 sqft. under air.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth C Strehse, Casteland Real Estate Corp at 561-992-9739

Copyright © 2021 BeachesMLS / Flexmls. All rights reserved.

See more property details

ABOUT

With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

