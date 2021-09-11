Take a look at these homes for sale in Payson

(Payson, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Payson. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

904 S Manzanita Drive, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,125 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Amazing PAYSON home nestled in them GOLDEN FRONTIER community! Situated on a 10,000 sq ft lot. Custom home with unique architecture! Floor plan is elegant and impressive for entertaining yet comfortable for everyday living. Master bedroom with custom shower and extra large walk in closet. HUGE lower level features 1/2 bath and endless opportunities! Outdoor living is abundant with beautiful mature trees and stunning wrap around decking! Natural abundant light. Circular driveway! Complete remodel two years ago! Lots of storage! An absolute must-see!

3241 N Neal Drive, Payson, 85541 2 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This COZY 2 bedroom, 2 FULL Baths with a Loft is located in the sought after community of Whispering Pines. DID I MENTION, it is within walking distance to the East Verde River. This is a MUST see and will not last long. The serene view of the TALL PINES TREES and nature while you are sitting in the dining area or hanging out on the HUGE deck. One Bedroom and Bath are located on main level with the 2nd Bedroom and Bath and Loft are located upstairs. This home has a fireplace in the Dining Area/Bar Room. Inside laundry with Washer and Dryer included off the Kitchen with a large island. Pull out drawers and lazy susan in corner cabinets to maximize storage. Large crawl space and/or storage area below. Large Shed and covered parking spaces. BRAND SPANKING NEW Alternative Septic Syst

2116 N Cold Springs Point, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,144 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Wow, come take a look at this 2144sf of open space between expansive breakfast bar, kitchen, dining area and living space. Large Master bedroom has built in book shelves. Master bath offers walk-in closet with shower. Guest bedroom is on opposite side of home. Third bedroom has French doors and can be used as an office. Hot tub under massive covered back patio with lush landscaping in backyard. Come watch the elk and deer on the gazebo backing to National Forest. Stone tiles meander through backyard, native vegetation, blue spruce, and tall trees. This home is move in ready and ready for your new vacation or full time home.

604 E Wade Lane, Payson, 85541 5 Beds 2 Baths | $325,900 | Manufactured Home | 2,265 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Good quality approx 2265 Sq Ft 2004 Schult manufactured home on 0.30 acre. Beautiful spacious kitchen with shaker style cabinets, stainless steel appliances .Very spacious floor plan with FIVE bedrooms, large living room and family room! Fully drywalled ceilings and walls, vaulted ceilings, skylights, woodstove in living room, large master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower. New front porch and bonus RV HOOKUP and 2 well built storage units in HUGE backyard.

