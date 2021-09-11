House hunt Ottawa: See what’s on the market now

(Ottawa, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ottawa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2993 East 2360Th Road, Marseilles, 61341 4 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,546 Square Feet | Built in 2002

TAKE YOUR NEXT VACATION AT PRAIRIE OAKS!!! WELL MAINTAINED RANCH WITH FULL WALK-OUT FINISHED BASEMENT SITUATED ON OVER AN ACRE!!!!LIVING ROOM FEATURES VAULTED CEILING WITH A NEW FAN-EAT-IN KITCHEN ALSO WITH VAULTED CEILING, BREAKFAST BAR, NEW CEILING FAN, AND TWO SKYLIGHTS-ACCESS TO BALCONY THAT OVERLOOKS POOL AND PARTIALY FENCED YARD- MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE FULL BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET-SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH TWO ADDITIOANL BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH-FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT WITH 2ND KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM, 4TH BEDROOM, EXERCISE SPACE, FULL BATH, HEATED FLOORS, AND STORAGE-FRESHLY PAINTED MAIN LEVEL-6 PANEL DOORS THRU-OUT-TWO NEW HOT WATER HEATERS-NEW LOWER LEVEL PATIO DOOR-WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR-NEW LANDSCAPING-THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!!

330 Illinois Street, Marseilles, 61341 3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 1880

This updated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is a family's dream. Situated in a friendly neighborhood near Marseilles park and tennis courts, you're within walking distance to the elementary school and downtown restaurants. The open concept main floor offers a spacious entry with beautiful natural sunlight. The kitchen is a cook's dream with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, gas range, double ovens, large capacity side by side refrigerator/chest freezer combo, under cabinet microwave, pantry with pull out drawers, and a gorgeous oversized granite countertop island perfect for entertaining with pull out storage and seating. The 12x40 formal living and dining rooms lead to beautiful custom french doors that open to a sprawling 11x17 cedar deck that extends to the garage for easy access. The fenced backyard is convenient for pets to roam free. Main floor features also include a built in granite top bar, full bathroom with standup shower, and 10x7 laundry room directly off the kitchen with wash sink and ample cabinets for even more storage. Upstairs the roomy master suite has it all: cedar lined California Closet, ensuite with stunning Italian porcelain tile, large soaker jacuzzi tub, dual sinks, and 6x5 walk in tile shower complete with rain shower and his and her shower heads. Two more oversized bedrooms with cedar lined California Closets and a third full bathroom complete the second floor. The first floor laundry leads to a 10x11 mudroom that connects to the 2 car heated garage and separate exit to a covered single vehicle carport. The heated garage includes an exit to the covered backyard deck extension and additional attached 15x7 storage area.The home has been newly painted. Natural wood blinds, wood laminate flooring and new carpet have all been recently installed throughout. New roof and siding. Two high efficiency furnaces, high efficiency hot water heater, central air, 200 amp service, and updated R49 (attic) and R19 (walls) insulation make this home energy efficient no matter the season.

1430 Illinois Avenue, Ottawa, 61350 2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 882 Square Feet | Built in 1925

2 Bed Home currently held as a rental investment property. Nice open living room to dining flow. Could make a great investment/Rental. Garage/Apartment buyer to perform their own due diligence in regards to suitable use. Cash or Conventional Loans. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. All measurements are approximate. Being sold As-Is.

846 Chartres Street, Lasalle, 61301 2 Beds 1 Bath | $87,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,042 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Don't Miss This One! Well Built Classic Ranch Home. Great Hardwood Floors. Built-In Cabinets. Remodeled Bathroom. Updated Kitchen With New Counters, Recessed Lights And Appliances (Which Are All Included!). Conveniently Located Main Floor Laundry With Washer And Dryer. New Ceiling Fans (Added To several Rooms). Full Basement Has So Much Space For Storage And A New Sump Pump. Big Front Porch. Nice Deck In The Back. Shed. Central Air. 1-Year Home Warranty Included For Additional Peace Of Mind!

