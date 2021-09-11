Take a look at these homes for sale in Alexandria

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Alexandria News Watch
 6 days ago

(Alexandria, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexandria will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1674 Karnis Drive Nw, Alexandria, 56308

4 Beds 4 Baths | $505,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,099 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Escape from the ordinary with this unique lifestyle property! This rare find is designed with distinction and showcases four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, 3 stall garage, abundant living space with amazing outdoor activities! This luxury home resides in on prestigious Karnis Drive and offers high-end furnishings, flooring, and built with fantastic spaces inside and out. Entering this home you're greeted with an expansive living room that has the ultimate wow factor with the vaulted ceiling and lighting. Tons of natural light floods this home. The kitchen is simply amazing with custom Swedberg cabinetry, a center island with the most beautiful butcher block, and Italian appliances. The way this home is set up, you have main floor living, three spacious bedrooms upstairs and the lower level is for comfort living. Let's talk about awesome, the back yard is remarkable! This is a very sophisticated home, its an escape from the stress of life, and homes like these should not be missed. Call today!

For open house information, contact Kassia Lueck, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty at 320-762-5544

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6085757)

5181 Fish Hook Drive Sw, Alexandria, 56308

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Townhouse | 1,086 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Lake Mary memories are to be had here! Rare opportunity! Level lakeside on the beach waterfront property! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept and up north feel. Association takes care of the maintenance you take care of the day to day questions. Eat, Fish, Swim repeat! Association offers marina, store, laundry, and fish cleaning area, storm shelter, bath houses and beautiful sand beaches. Pack your bag and flip flops leave the work behind! Possession early fall 2021. Ask for details.

For open house information, contact Julie Rambow, Randy Fischer Real Estate, Inc at 320-762-1050

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5663526)

3153 County Road 82 Nw, Alexandria, 56308

3 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Townhouse | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Easy lake living here in this spacious detached townhome on Lake Cowdry! Kitchen, dining & living rooms offer open floor plan to lakeside deck. Lakeside master bedroom suite is sure to please and let's not forget the coveted main level laundry! All main level living here plus full walk-out basement featuring large family room to lakeside patio, large bedroom and full bath plus L-shaped storage/utility area. From the newer lakeside deck one can enjoy the peaceful extensive and beautifully maintained grounds with a sandy beach, boat marina, fire pit and grilling area. Convenient golf cart trail makes it easy to get to. This quiet lake is known for good fishing and does offer limited access into Alexandria's chain of Lakes.

For open house information, contact Paula Jackson, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty at 320-762-5544

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6009880)

10311 State Highway 27 W, Alexandria, 56308

5 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Room to grow! This 5 bedroom walkout rambler offers you ample room to grow in a rural setting. Centrally located approximately 10 minutes from Alex, Garfield, Brandon, Lowry and Hoffman. Just a mile from Holmes City. As an added bonus, you can enjoy short walks to the Mill Lake access right next door. This solid and spacious home offers large rooms and ample storage. Previously set up as a duplex, you could re-convert and live upstairs while using the basement for rental income. Summer nights in the backyard will have you watching stars and enjoying rural living. Pool table included with sale. Owner is agent.

For open house information, contact Melissa Justice, Keller Williams Realty Profess at 218-454-4300

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6091837)

