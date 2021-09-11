Check out these homes for sale in Hannibal now

(Hannibal, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hannibal. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

480 Country Club Drive, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 5 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,297 Square Feet | Built in 1928

A Classic For All Times. 3 story brick built in 1928. Since 2009 the entire home plus bonus room above garage have been completely renovated. 13 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths. All family members can have a room of one's own. Original features of hardwood flooring, spindled staircase, wood burning fireplace, dining room chandelier blend with wonderful updates-custom kitchen with 5 burner gas cook-top & double ovens, master bath has spacious shower, exquisite walk-in closet. Finished lower level has wood beams, ceramic tile floors, fully equipped wet bar with plenty of seating completes the wood theme. Large laundry room. All updated mechanical systems: man-block water lines, 200 amp electrical, 3 HVAC units. Large tree filled yard. Iron fencing and doggie door perfect for pets. Plenty of outdoor areas for hosting gatherings. Brick two car oversized garage with 2 new doors includes a charming finished getaway space on 2nd floor. Great space for your office or hobby room.

5489 Wood Ridge, Hannibal, 63401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,010 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Fresh, immaculate style is what you will find when you step into this gorgeous home. Located between Hannibal and Quincy in the Hidden Valley Subdivision off Hwy F this custom built home will sure to impress. Step inside and be greeted with a vaulted ceiling and an open floor plan. The living room has a wood burning fireplace, large windows looking out to private the 3.9 acres, and a view to the kitchen and dining room. There is a a 19x17 covered deck, 7x6 walk in pantry and guest bathroom/ mudroom just off the oversized garage. You will find the master closet and laundry room conveniently positioned to make this chore a breeze. Step in the spa like master bath, with custom tile, walk in shower and a separate large tub. here is also a guest bedroom and bathroom on the main floor. In the lower level there is plenty of storage, and extra garage stall, and an office. There is also 1 large bedroom with full egress, a full bathroom, sitting just off the expansive family room. CALL TODAY!

5409 Co. Rd. 409, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 6 Baths | $2,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,872 Square Feet | Built in 1999

The property is beautiful custom built two story house with full brick, a porch, patios, composite decks, fireplaces, four ground source heat humps, a four car attached garage, full totally finished basement , attached pool/guest house , asphalt circle drive and a 40x60 outbuilding with metal siding. The home was custom built by the Goodhart brothers construction company. The property is located on 72 acres adjacent to the Hannibal city limits, woods with wildlife and a pond. This executive style home has 5,216 above grade sq. ft. and a additional below grade walk out basement of 2,656 sq. ft. There are 15 rooms with 4 bedrooms and 4 full and 2 half baths. On the south end of the house is a 24'x48' garage with concrete floors, and four overhead electrically operated aluminum doors. There is a 30'x49' concrete apron in front of the garage. On the north end of the house is a 70'x36' attached private pool/guest house. The amenities are too many to list, but this home is truly special.

3950 County Road 329, Palmyra, 63461 3 Beds 4 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,546 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Custom Built in 2000, this all brick home has everything you are looking for. Settle in, entertain, raise a family in this 2500+ sq ft home. Just outside city limits with easy park access. Inground pool and recently updated landscaping & accent lighting. Main floor offers eat in kitchen, oak cabinetry, pantry, gas cooktop & work/study space. Separate Dining Room seats the whole family, Large living room with gas fireplace, office space, vaulted ceiling, open floor plan connecting all. Well done! Half bath and laundry adjacent to kitchen saves time and steps. Master bedroom offers his/her closets, bathroom, double sinks, walk in shower and soaker jet tub. 2nd bedroom on main floor offers walk in closet and full bath. Partial finished basement features 3rd bedroom 3rd full bath, rec area, family room with gas fireplace, custom bar with full size frig, water, large storage room with shelving. Culligan reverse osmosis system. Too much to explain here. This is a must see property.

