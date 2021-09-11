CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

On the hunt for a home in Nogales? These houses are on the market

Nogales Times
 6 days ago

(Nogales, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Nogales. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1336 W Camino De La Paloma --, Nogales, 85621

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Opportunity to own a Centrally Located Property in a Well Established Neighborhood!! 3 bed 2 baths with a Potential Guest House! A Must See!! Back Storage Room can be Converted Easily, as Hookups Already In Place. Entering the Foyer Room, Immediately a Spacious Dining Room Area and Separate Eat in Kitchen Space. Enclosed Block/Chain Link Fence with Enough Space for your Recreational Toys etc. One Convert Carport Space with Room to Park up to 6 Cars! Hurry This One Won't Last Long!

For open house information, contact Jose Lopez, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6286182)

61 Chula Vista Lane, Nogales, 85621

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Recently remolded home must see.Current Flood Insurance Company1-800-370-4524Water Purification System kitchen faucet & filter do not convey with property.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Ramirez, NOGINAN REAL ESTATE at 520-281-1277

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22120390)

464 W Elm Street, Nogales, 85621

4 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Great location for a great project! Just think of the potential, this 2-plex sits high on the hill top on a large lot with view galore! Each unit is 2 bedrooms / 1 bath, Fix and flip or better, fix and live while renting the other half. Sit out on the covered patio and enjoy the views. Rehab it for a nice rental investment there is so much potential. Located just North of the border, home located in an established neighborhood of Nogales with easy access to schools, shopping facilities, entertainment and Mexico. Owner Financing Available. Bring your offers!

For open house information, contact Marsee Wilhems, eXp Realty at 888-897-7821

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22118234)

279 W Pajarito Street, Nogales, 85621

3 Beds 2 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,676 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Amazing opportunity! Single family 3/2 1608 sq ft and a Duplex unit with two 1/1 units each 517 sq ft. All units are currently rented. SFR has a spacioius eat in kitchen with tons of cabinets. A spacious living area with picturesque large patio door. Ceramic tlle thru out and much more. 1 car carport. Duplex units are identical. They are economical at 517 sq ft 1 bedroom 1 bath. Perfect for minimalist living!

For open house information, contact Shawn M Polston, Keller Williams Southern Arizona at 520-615-8400

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22123423)

