Take a look at these homes on the market in Bainbridge

119 Laurel Lane, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION in the Summerwood Subdivision. Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful kitchen with stainless appliance with split floor plan. The owner's bedroom will have a separate shower, walk-in closet, double vanities. The exterior of this home will be hardy board and vinyl and covered front porch. This home will have a double carport.

809 Lamar St, Bainbridge, 39819 4 Beds 6 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,932 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Welcome home to your very own Governor's mansion! (Former home of Marvin Griffin) If you're family needs room to grow and entertain, this is house for you. Beautiful original oak floors. The kitchen features a built-in refrigerator, double wall-ovens, granite counters, lots of storage, an island you can all gather around, and an adjacent breakfast area. On the bedroom wing of the house, there are spacious bedrooms with cedar lined closets all leading to the master suite. So MANY EXTRAS in this very private suite which features lots of closet space, private office area, and a huge bathroom with a double vanity, walk-in tile shower with glass door, jacuzzi tub, and private water closet. the the private pool area is an oasis, with a fabulous covered hangout area for grilling and visiting with friends and 1/2 bath and outside shower. This is adjacent to the garage, which is also home to the upstairs area where you can gather for movies, complete with a ceiling mounted projector, screen, and popcorn machine. The value this home brings to the table is unmatched. Call today for your own private viewing this home is priced to sell!

186 River Oaks Drive, Bainbridge, 39817 3 Beds 2 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1995

UPDATE: PRICE REDUCED AND READY TO MOVE! Have you been searching for your dream house with all the extras? Then THIS is the home for you! This beautiful three bedroom, 2 bath home in River Oaks has everything you're looking for! Beautiful inside and out with hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen, large bedrooms, huge bathrooms, and spacious, light and bright throughout. This home features an enormous primary suite with a separate sitting room and a huge master bathroom with French doors out to the pool patio. The second bathroom is almost two bathrooms in itself, with a large double vanity, a tub/shower combination and a separate walk-in shower, too - it's perfect for families. A huge, beautifully finished bonus room off the kitchen and backdoor opens into the screened pool patio for the best pool days. Off the other side of the kitchen, there's a sunporch that converts to a screen porch with easily removable windows for year round outdoor living. The pool is screened and accessible from both the bonus room and the master bathroom, with a large covered patio and plenty of room for play. The detached garage has space for all your toys and equipment, and even boasts an outdoor kitchen to boot! Not to mention the garage's screened porch area, perfect for outdoor dinners, plus covered parking. All this on a beautifully manicured 1.56 acres with established landscaping... and even established muscadine grapevines! This home is one you don't want to miss - call an agent to set up your showing today!

1546 Booster Club Rd, Bainbridge, 39819 2 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Cabin | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Great getaway near Lake Seminole.....located between Bainbridge and Chattahoochee, close proximity to Quincy and Tallahassee. The property offers a main cottage, metal storage/garage/workshop. The first floor of the cottage offers a relaxing front porch, open kitchen and dining area, bedroom, bathroom with walk in shower, and great room with two story ceiling. Upstairs has a large master bedroom with sitting area, spacious bath with soaking tub and separate shower, closet, and a front porch that has an incredible view of the property. Interested in a garden, chickens, and pasture area, this property is perfect for you! Boat Landing within two miles from property also an abundance of Deer and turkey. The South side property boarders a WMA on 10+ acres also high and dry no flood zone property. Great home getaway for a Hunter and fisherman's paradise. Call today for more details!

