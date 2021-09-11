CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Wells, TX

House hunt Mineral Wells: See what’s on the market now

Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 6 days ago

(Mineral Wells, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mineral Wells than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Plcsf_0btD3LLl00

425 Sandpiper Drive, Weatherford, 76088

4 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Gorgeous southern style 3,100 square foot home. It is 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and the study has an option of being a 5th bedroom. This charming home sits on a little over 2 acres nestled between trees in Peaster ISD. It is the perfect open concept floor plan for entertaining! One of the many awesome features this house includes is the 14ft sliding door that slides into the wall opening the living room up into the 500 sqft patio making it one room. This patio has an outdoor kitchen along with the large beautiful pool with the slide feature. This one of a kind home has a workshop 20x30 with 2 garage doors and includes a bathroom inside. This amazing property features are much more than listed!

For open house information, contact Joe Iley, Mission Real Estate Group at 210-690-0050

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14660794)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rH9CY_0btD3LLl00

104 Cottongame Drive, Weatherford, 76088

4 Beds 2 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Gorgeous 4 bedroom house with Large front and back porches. One treed acre. Newly fenced with a 16ft gate towards the back of the property for easy access. Large fireplace for the winter when we may need it or to just enjoy. Custom kitchen and cabinets with desk area. Perfect for helping your child with homework while making dinner. Beautiful floors throughout. The backyard faces the East so evenings are not ruined by the hot afternoon sun. Outside the city limits so no city tax. Country life at its best. Great neighborhood with Great neighbors. Come see this house and make it your own. Perfect for you and your children.

For open house information, contact Gerald Hogye, Chase Realty DFW at 817-614-6833

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14653854)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YSLm_0btD3LLl00

7100 W Interstate 20, Weatherford, 76088

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,010 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Buyers Financing Fell Through! Lovely and versatile 3-2 home on .72 acre lot, 2010 sq. ft., in Brock ISD! Beautifully Updated! Residential OR Commercial! Conveniently located off of W I-20. The stunning carport w~ wood plank & stone detail offers plenty of room for parking. Kitchen is equipped with SS appliances, granite, and gorgeous backsplash. Garage has been converted into a fabulous 2nd living area which boasts a wall of windows & new shutters! Utility w~ room for a fridge AND freezer. Spacious split bedrooms. Relax in the spa-like master suite with this EXQUISITE updated master shower. No water bill! Well, Septic, & Water Softener. Office. Huge backyard, covered patio, & storage building.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Weaver, Berkshire HathawayHS PenFed TX at 214-901-7993

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14573324)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dvFF_0btD3LLl00

301 Red Bluff Circle, Millsap, 76066

3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This is the perfect home to entertain or just enjoy the peaceful community. Home is located in Mountain River Estates on the Brazos River and can come fully furnished. Beautiful home on almost 4 acres with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 3 car garage. Check out the 30X40 party barn with a kitchen and a 30X50 shop with electricity. Spend your evenings in the 16X24 pool with decking and a hot tub inside the pergola. The backyard also has a fire pit with a sitting area around it. It has 3 RV electric hookups. This home has have a new metal roof. Enjoy the wildlife, fishing and other outdoor activities the river provides near this home or retreat property. This is a must see property!!

For open house information, contact Lisa McKenzie, Weichert REALTORS, Team Realty, Weatherford at 817-598-0988

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14565688)

See more property details

