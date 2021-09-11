Check out these homes for sale in Walterboro now

(Walterboro, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Walterboro than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

209 Forest Circle, Walterboro, 29488 2 Beds 1 Bath | $96,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,085 Square Feet | Built in 1976

House is being Sold, ''As, Is''. 2 bedroom, 1 bath w/ a bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. The house is located on a large lot, ~0.35 acres w/ an asphalt driveway leading to the workshop and detached carport in the backyard. Fenced in backyard, (chain-link). **The HVAC & shingles were replaced ~ 5 years ago.

207 Catawba Hill Court, Walterboro, 29488 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,500 | Mobile Home | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1992

This large 1.5 acre lot in a quiet country setting, with no HOA, includes an inviting one story home, storage shed, and two car garage! A wide driveway and charming front porch welcomes you home. As you enter you are greeted by vaulted ceilings, attractive flooring, and an electric fireplace. The kitchen boasts natural wood cabinets, ample counter space, matching appliances, and a tile backsplash. Hosting holiday get-togethers in the formal dining room will be a breeze. The master bedroom features a walk in closet & an ensuite bath with a dual vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. The additional rooms are also spacious in size and share two full hall baths. The extra room in the garage would make a great office space or craft room. The storage shed out back would be perfect for keeping your tools & lawn equipment tucked away. Out in the generously sized backyard, enjoy cookouts with friends while the children and pets play. Conveniently located near shopping and dining. Come see your new home today!**Updates include a new roof and HVAC system. *RV does not convey

19 Alltiahs Way, Walterboro, 29488 4 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Mobile Home | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Farmhouse charm on a private 4.2+/- acre secluded yard is just what the doctor ordered!! This gorgeous home offers over 2300 +/- SF with four bedrooms and two full baths plus a giant family room and a second cozy den with a stone fireplace. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining offering a huge farmhouse island and tons of storage. A master suite with a huge walk in bathroom featuring an oversized soaking tub, stand up shower and a giant walk in closet. This home has it all! The custom built back porch is the perfect spot to overlook the large backyard and watch all of mother nature's handy-work!! Two storage buildings are also in the back and will convey!

202 Margaret Street, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome to 202 Margaret St!! This home has 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Formal Living Room and Dining Room. with hardwood floors. Family room is off of the kitchen with built-in bookshelves and French doors leading onto a covered patio. Kitchen with small Breakfast area stove and refrigerator . Laundry Room with washer and dryer hook-up with a door leading out to a true double garage. The Roof and HVAC approx. 2 years old. Call for more details.

