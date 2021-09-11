Take a look at these homes on the Fallon market now

(Fallon, NV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fallon than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6590 Paul Pl, Fallon, 89406 3 Beds 2 Baths | $328,000 | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Enjoy stunning mountain views and picturesque desert sunsets only minutes away from amenities. Come and see your new home today, it will not disappoint! All stainless steel appliances, Washer and Dryer, Chickens, Chicken Coop, Storage Shed will stay with the property at no added value or warranty.

1203 Ernst, Fallon, 89406 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | 1,774 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Home also features metal soffits, all of the wood fencing is new. The attached garage is an oversized 2 car garage that you could potential fit 2 full sized trucks in. The garage is fully finished with new concrete approach to the garage.

3540 Schurz Highway, Fallon, 89406 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1948

The attached garage was converted to a master bedroom and not permitted. This is not included in the square footage, but is included in the bedroom and bathroom count of the listing.

