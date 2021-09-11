CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

Take a look at these homes for sale in Pikeville

Pikeville News Beat
 6 days ago

(Pikeville, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pikeville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

214 Oakview, Pikeville, 41501

5 Beds 5 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,253 Square Feet | Built in 1981

A beautiful and very spacious home with endless opportunities, a family can live on each level or could use the one floor as a rental suite could be used as a 5 bedroom 5 bath home. This home is priced below last appraisal. Call for your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Danny Hamilton, AAA Real Estate Services at 606-433-9700

126 South Elm Street, Pikeville, 41501

5 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,308 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Downtown living with truly unique configuration opportunities. You could have 5-6 bedrooms, or 5 bedrooms and closet room (current configuration), or 3 bedrooms and 3 offices, or 5 bedrooms and a play room. Considering all the bedrooms buyer might consider this as an investment for rentals. The possibilities are endless! There is new carpet with hardwood underneath. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, newer gutters. 2 parking spaces behind fence, and 2 off street parking spaces in front of the fence. Entire back and right side surrounded by fencing-no grass to mow. Short walk to the hospital, college, the park, and downtown.

For open house information, contact Teresa Trivett, Cornerstone Real Estate Group, LLC at 606-899-8300

592 Rocky Road, Pikeville, 41501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in 1979

A beautiful 3 bedroom ranch home with many recent updates, move in ready!!!! This home won't last long schedule your viewing today!!!!

For open house information, contact Danny Hamilton, AAA Real Estate Services at 606-433-9700

1245 Penny Highway, Pikeville, 41501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Home with 3.65 acres flat roadside, plus additional 33+/- acres with hillside and half acre level house site near the cemetery. The home has many upgrades including stainless kitchen appliances, countertops, new flooring, remodeled baths, light fixtures. New HVAC and water heater. New doors and the hardwood floors have been sanded and refinished. There are also plumbing and electrical upgrades. There is also first floor 756 sq ft unfinished room with large fireplace, and second floor 756 sq ft unfished room (no stairs to second floor). The home is all electric but natural gas is available to the property.

For open house information, contact Teresa Trivett, Cornerstone Real Estate Group, LLC at 606-899-8300

