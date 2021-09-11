Idaho State at Nevada odds, picks and prediction

Another week of college football is here and the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) will play its home opener against the Idaho State Bengals (0-1) of the FCS. Kickoff is set for Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. ET at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. Below, we look at the Idaho State vs. Nevada odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Idaho State began its season with a 35-14 home loss to North Dakota. QB Tyler Vander Waal threw 3 interceptions and the team managed to rush for only 72 yards.

Nevada picked up an upset win on the road against California last week. The Wolf Pack rallied from down 14-0 in the first quarter to win 22-17. Junior QB Carson Strong had 312 passing yards and threw 2 touchdowns in the win.

Idaho State at Nevada odds, spread and lines

Money line: Idaho State +1500 (bet $100 to win $1500) | Nevada -10000 (bet $10000 to win $100)

Idaho State +1500 (bet $100 to win $1500) | Nevada -10000 (bet $10000 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Idaho State +34.5 (-115) | Nevada -34.5 (-107)

Idaho State +34.5 (-115) | Nevada -34.5 (-107) Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Idaho State at Nevada odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Nevada 48, Idaho State 10

It is a hard PASS on the money line. Nevada is 8-1 against non-major opponents dating back to 2010 and that one loss happened to be a 30-28 defeat at the hands of Idaho State in 2017. However, that is definitely the exception.

Idaho State is not only considered a lesser opponent, but it also has not been a good team in the FCS. The Bengals have gone 15-26 over the last five years and 1-19 in their last 20 road games.

There is just no upside to betting the money line unless you think there is a real chance at an upset. That isn’t going to be this game and betting the favorite wins you 10 cents for every $10 you wager.

Idaho State lost by 21 points at home against a fellow non-major school as 10.5-point underdogs last week.

Nevada beat a Pac-12 team on the road as 3-point underdogs. Nevada’s strength early in the season appears to be its defense. After Cal scored touchdowns and had 10 first downs on their first two possessions against Nevada, it scored only 3 points the rest of the way and was held to four three-and-outs and only seven first downs the rest of the way.

Take NEVADA -34.5 (-107).

Five of Nevada’s last nine non-major games had a total of at least 55 points and the last time these two teams faced one another, the game had a total 58 points.

Take OVER 53.5 (-110).

