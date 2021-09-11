CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho State at Nevada odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ag1qY_0btD3EAg00

Another week of college football is here and the Nevada Wolf Pack (1-0) will play its home opener against the Idaho State Bengals (0-1) of the FCS. Kickoff is set for Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. ET at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev. Below, we look at the Idaho State vs. Nevada odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Idaho State began its season with a 35-14 home loss to North Dakota. QB Tyler Vander Waal threw 3 interceptions and the team managed to rush for only 72 yards.

Nevada picked up an upset win on the road against California last week. The Wolf Pack rallied from down 14-0 in the first quarter to win 22-17. Junior QB Carson Strong had 312 passing yards and threw 2 touchdowns in the win.

Idaho State at Nevada odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:10 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Idaho State +1500 (bet $100 to win $1500) | Nevada -10000 (bet $10000 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Idaho State +34.5 (-115) | Nevada -34.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 53.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Idaho State at Nevada odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Nevada 48, Idaho State 10

It is a hard PASS on the money line. Nevada is 8-1 against non-major opponents dating back to 2010 and that one loss happened to be a 30-28 defeat at the hands of Idaho State in 2017. However, that is definitely the exception.

Idaho State is not only considered a lesser opponent, but it also has not been a good team in the FCS. The Bengals have gone 15-26 over the last five years and 1-19 in their last 20 road games.

There is just no upside to betting the money line unless you think there is a real chance at an upset. That isn’t going to be this game and betting the favorite wins you 10 cents for every $10 you wager.

Idaho State lost by 21 points at home against a fellow non-major school as 10.5-point underdogs last week.

Nevada beat a Pac-12 team on the road as 3-point underdogs. Nevada’s strength early in the season appears to be its defense. After Cal scored touchdowns and had 10 first downs on their first two possessions against Nevada, it scored only 3 points the rest of the way and was held to four three-and-outs and only seven first downs the rest of the way.

Take NEVADA -34.5 (-107).

Stream college football games on ESPN+ by signing up here.

Five of Nevada’s last nine non-major games had a total of at least 55 points and the last time these two teams faced one another, the game had a total 58 points.

Take OVER 53.5 (-110).

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

South Carolina is the new No. 1 in the WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) has announced the results of the most recent WGCA Coaches Poll. This is the second poll of the 2021 fall season. In Division I, South Carolina received five first-place votes to jump 10 spots to No. 1, while Duke received one first-place vote to remain at No. 2. Oklahoma State received two first-place votes to move up one spot to No. 3, followed by Wake Forest at No. 4. Stanford received nine first-place votes to round out the top-five. Stanford was the No. 1-ranked team in the previous poll. The Cardinal did receive nine first-place votes this week, the most of the five teams which received first-place votes.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Nevada College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Local
Idaho Sports
Local
Nevada Sports
Reno, NV
Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
California State
Reno, NV
Football
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho College Sports
State
Georgia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will the Jaguars-Broncos Week 2 game be on TV in your area?

Jacksonville returns to the field hoping for a better showing in Week 2 against Denver than it had in Week 1 in a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans. The Jaguars’ defense struggled tremendously in that game, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence made too many mistakes, tossing three interceptions. Week 2...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#College Football#American Football#The Idaho State Bengals#Fcs#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats#Prediction Nevada#Idaho State 10#Pac 12#Cal#Espn#Sportsbookwire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

34K+
Followers
69K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy