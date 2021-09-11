Check out these homes for sale in Belen now

(Belen, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belen will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

115 Bernard Avenue, Belen, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Manufactured Home | 956 Square Feet | Built in None

SWEETEST PART OF THIS DEAL IS THE BLACKBERRIES! Right in front Blackberry Tree with sweet berries! Almost 1/4 In Belen. KORNER LOT! Floorplan suggests a 3BR 1 1/2 Bath Being Sold ''AS IS'' There are no appliances, no tubs, tiolets or showers. No sinks, no guarantees or warranties: BUYER TO PERFORM THIER DUE DILIGENCE. Home has fallen into disrepair, there are no walls and in some places the ceilings is missing. Home has an add on. Lot has ample parking and many trees. Potential for a cute place with plenty of shade is here! Bring your creative power!

2433 State Highway 47, Belen, 87002 3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,147 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Tranquility at it's best! Come enjoy country living in this beautiful home with open sight lines and Vaulted ceilings! Beautiful Views of the Whitfield Wildlife Conservation from the front porch and Mountain views from the back porch. This ONE STORY split floor plan offers privacy for the owners suite with walk-in closet, Tub and Shower! Beautiful tile floors and only two bedrooms have carpet. The pellet stove and radiant heat flooring gives comfortable warmth for those cold winter nights and the refrigerated air keeps you cool in the summer. BONUS bring your workbench or home based biz and enjoy the large garage that has it's own Half Bath in the garage! Great setup for a shop or Business. You will not be disappointed with this RARE FIND! View Survey for lot lines. PRICED TO SELL.

1129 S Main Street, Belen, 87002 2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home located on Main Street in Belen offers unlimited potential. It's zoned Residential or Commercial and with the 3.59 acres the possibilities are endless. The home is a handyman's dream. Schedule your visit today.

1013 Lee Trevino Drive, Rio Communities, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,439 Square Feet | Built in 1994

On the golf course! This large single story home offers wide open spaces! Roomy kitchen that opens up into the living and dining areas. Enjoy the New Mexico sunsets and all the green grass from Tierra Del Sol Golf Course every evening! The large 3 car garage features one large bay and one smaller with plenty of storage space. The home features an indoor atrium for the plant lover. Come take a look! HOA no longer exists.

