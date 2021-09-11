CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belen, NM

Check out these homes for sale in Belen now

Belen Times
Belen Times
 6 days ago

(Belen, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belen will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMcfX_0btD3DHx00

115 Bernard Avenue, Belen, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Manufactured Home | 956 Square Feet | Built in None

SWEETEST PART OF THIS DEAL IS THE BLACKBERRIES! Right in front Blackberry Tree with sweet berries! Almost 1/4 In Belen. KORNER LOT! Floorplan suggests a 3BR 1 1/2 Bath Being Sold ''AS IS'' There are no appliances, no tubs, tiolets or showers. No sinks, no guarantees or warranties: BUYER TO PERFORM THIER DUE DILIGENCE. Home has fallen into disrepair, there are no walls and in some places the ceilings is missing. Home has an add on. Lot has ample parking and many trees. Potential for a cute place with plenty of shade is here! Bring your creative power!

For open house information, contact Bernadette Matthiensen, Altura Real Estate at 505-866-6266

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-994333)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195p4y_0btD3DHx00

2433 State Highway 47, Belen, 87002

3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,147 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Tranquility at it's best! Come enjoy country living in this beautiful home with open sight lines and Vaulted ceilings! Beautiful Views of the Whitfield Wildlife Conservation from the front porch and Mountain views from the back porch. This ONE STORY split floor plan offers privacy for the owners suite with walk-in closet, Tub and Shower! Beautiful tile floors and only two bedrooms have carpet. The pellet stove and radiant heat flooring gives comfortable warmth for those cold winter nights and the refrigerated air keeps you cool in the summer. BONUS bring your workbench or home based biz and enjoy the large garage that has it's own Half Bath in the garage! Great setup for a shop or Business. You will not be disappointed with this RARE FIND! View Survey for lot lines. PRICED TO SELL.

For open house information, contact Deborah B. Baca, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-999112)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0em17J_0btD3DHx00

1129 S Main Street, Belen, 87002

2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home located on Main Street in Belen offers unlimited potential. It's zoned Residential or Commercial and with the 3.59 acres the possibilities are endless. The home is a handyman's dream. Schedule your visit today.

For open house information, contact Joylynn Rael, Signature Southwest Properties at 505-332-8838

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-981742)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVZtN_0btD3DHx00

1013 Lee Trevino Drive, Rio Communities, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,439 Square Feet | Built in 1994

On the golf course! This large single story home offers wide open spaces! Roomy kitchen that opens up into the living and dining areas. Enjoy the New Mexico sunsets and all the green grass from Tierra Del Sol Golf Course every evening! The large 3 car garage features one large bay and one smaller with plenty of storage space. The home features an indoor atrium for the plant lover. Come take a look! HOA no longer exists.

For open house information, contact Alonzo Baldonado, Re/Max Gallery at 505-866-2500

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-998715)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Belen, NM
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atrium#Blackberries#Altura Real Estate#Tierra Del Sol Golf#Re Max Gallery
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Belen Times

Belen Times

Belen, NM
182
Followers
387
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy