Tullahoma, TN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Tullahoma

 6 days ago

(Tullahoma, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tullahoma. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXLTk_0btD3Adm00

200 College Street, Normandy, 37360

4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1930

HISTORIC/VINTAGE w/ Character & Charm! INCLUDES 110 (1930's Old Normandy School House (renovated) 7780 Sq. Ft.) & 200 College St. (1930's Farmhouse). All sitting on 30 acres!! Backs up to the Duck River / 2 creeks!! Enjoy canoeing, kayaking, camping & fishing!!! Beautiful & private setting!! Includes Bunkhouse (near river). 4 out-buildings!! School has new roof, new plumbing, new electrical. Farmhouse has new HVAC. NO restrictions!! Endless possibilities!

For open house information, contact Terri Darnell, Heritage Realty Group at 931-680-1680

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2203882)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xop5i_0btD3Adm00

9310 Aedc Rd, Estill Springs, 37330

3 Beds 2 Baths | $575,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Unlimited possibilities here on this +/- 4.3 acres. You are minutes away from several boat docks with easy access to Manchester, Winchester, and Tullahoma. Remodeled home. 5 stall horse barn with a tack room. 49x70 shop with concrete floor, hot dog heater, and 11x13 kitchen. 20x20 shop. 12x24 efficiency apartment formerly used as a car lot office. Equipment shed. 22x32 detached garage with concrete floor, extra insulation, a compressor room, and 220. Buyer to verify all pertinent information.

For open house information, contact Latoya Stone, Coldwell Banker Barnes at 615-893-1130

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2257660)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jmogh_0btD3Adm00

144 Deer Creek Lane, Tullahoma, 37388

3 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction on 5 acres! Private Road, 2500+ sf with 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths on the main level! Bonus room above the garage. Very open floor plan, Zoned Bedrooms, 30x12 deck. Tullahoma schools are available. House and 9.9 acres being sold under mls# 2279422.

For open house information, contact Scott Charles Zeller, Coldwell Banker Barnes at 615-893-1130

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2279414)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WClGx_0btD3Adm00

3780 New Manchester Hwy, Tullahoma, 37388

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This is the place you've been searching for, solid brick home on almost 3 acres centrally located between Manchester & Tullahoma. It features a perfect setting, partially fenced for your animals. Outside city limits so bring the farm! Sit and watch the deer and wildlife off your HUGE covered back patio, or have a cookout. All hardwood floors under carpet besides addition, newer paint, newer windows, HVAC, & roof.

For open house information, contact Tabitha Moore, EXP Realty at 888-519-5113

Copyright © 2021 Middle Tennessee Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALTRACS-2270900)

Tullahoma Daily

Tullahoma Daily

Tullahoma, TN
ABOUT

With Tullahoma Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

