Take a look at these homes for sale in Tullahoma

(Tullahoma, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tullahoma. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

200 College Street, Normandy, 37360 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1930

HISTORIC/VINTAGE w/ Character & Charm! INCLUDES 110 (1930's Old Normandy School House (renovated) 7780 Sq. Ft.) & 200 College St. (1930's Farmhouse). All sitting on 30 acres!! Backs up to the Duck River / 2 creeks!! Enjoy canoeing, kayaking, camping & fishing!!! Beautiful & private setting!! Includes Bunkhouse (near river). 4 out-buildings!! School has new roof, new plumbing, new electrical. Farmhouse has new HVAC. NO restrictions!! Endless possibilities!

9310 Aedc Rd, Estill Springs, 37330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $575,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Unlimited possibilities here on this +/- 4.3 acres. You are minutes away from several boat docks with easy access to Manchester, Winchester, and Tullahoma. Remodeled home. 5 stall horse barn with a tack room. 49x70 shop with concrete floor, hot dog heater, and 11x13 kitchen. 20x20 shop. 12x24 efficiency apartment formerly used as a car lot office. Equipment shed. 22x32 detached garage with concrete floor, extra insulation, a compressor room, and 220. Buyer to verify all pertinent information.

144 Deer Creek Lane, Tullahoma, 37388 3 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction on 5 acres! Private Road, 2500+ sf with 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths on the main level! Bonus room above the garage. Very open floor plan, Zoned Bedrooms, 30x12 deck. Tullahoma schools are available. House and 9.9 acres being sold under mls# 2279422.

3780 New Manchester Hwy, Tullahoma, 37388 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,622 Square Feet | Built in 1957

This is the place you've been searching for, solid brick home on almost 3 acres centrally located between Manchester & Tullahoma. It features a perfect setting, partially fenced for your animals. Outside city limits so bring the farm! Sit and watch the deer and wildlife off your HUGE covered back patio, or have a cookout. All hardwood floors under carpet besides addition, newer paint, newer windows, HVAC, & roof.

