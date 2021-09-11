CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berea, KY

Check out these Berea homes on the market

Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 6 days ago

(Berea, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Berea will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffcow_0btD38xZ00

413 Middle Creek Drive, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Energy Efficient Home! 3 bedroom 2 full bath with covered front porch and 2 car attached garage, spray foam insulation in walls and a dual fuel hvac system to maximize efficiency. Home features a open floor plan great room with cathedral ceiling, island and awesome pantry! This one will not disappoint! Outside sit on your deck and see some of the best sunsets Madison County has to offer! Property also backs up to green space to give you even more room to roam

For open house information, contact Bradley Warford, Realty World Adams & Associates at 859-314-7878

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20116395)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BeyDj_0btD38xZ00

3530 1016 Highway, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,707 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Convenient location, move in ready home! Well maintained ranch home, sitting on nearly 1.8 acres of flat land, featuring a split bedroom concept, walk-in closets, and 2 full baths with over 1700 sq. ft. living space with an attached two-car garage. The home welcomes you with a large covered concrete porch. Step inside to find a nice size living room, with gas log fireplace, hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling. Right off the living area you have a large kitchen with quartz countertops newly installed in 2020, and dining area with custom built pantry that will convey with the property. Off the dining area you have a separate nice size laundry room that leads directly to the 2 car garage, which has a pull down ladder for additional storage in the partially floored attic. Off the back deck (which is right off the dining area), you can enjoy your 24' above ground pool inside your privacy fence. Home has new carpet in all bedrooms that was installed only days ago, new paint in the majority of the home and new tile in bathrooms installed in 2020. Nothing to do to this one, except move in and make it your home! Call today to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Tina Neal, Realty World Adams & Associates at 859-314-7878

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20119148)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BNjuu_0btD38xZ00

105 Bluebird Avenue, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in None

Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home with carport located in the heart of Berea. This residence is within walking distance to Berea College and Boone Tavern. Nice private shaded back yard. Hardwood flooring and is in process of remodel. This residence is in a light flood plain, has never flooded and flood insurance has been priced at around $500. Property is owned by Licensed Real Estate Broker.

For open house information, contact Lesha Hays, Hays Real Estate at 859-986-8663

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20118790)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lcahy_0btD38xZ00

210 Salter Road, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 1 Bath | $136,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Renovated and move in ready! 3bd 1bath new heat and air, water heater. complete bath remolded., paint, lighting, flooring. kitchen cabinets painted, countertops, backsplash, new fridge, dishwasher, microwave see sellers disclosure for full list. Fenced in rear yard, double drive way, storage shed. Owner/Agent

For open house information, contact Aundrea Damrell, KY Real Estate Professionals, LLC at 859-408-7204

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20108423)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
MILITARY
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berea, KY
Business
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Berea, KY
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
The Associated Press

Milley: Calls to China were ‘perfectly’ within scope of job

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The top U.S. military officer said Friday that calls he made to his Chinese counterpart in the final stormy months of Donald Trump’s presidency were “perfectly within the duties and responsibilities” of his job. In his first public comments on the conversations, Gen. Mark Milley said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Flood Insurance#Berea College#Boone Tavern#Hays Real Estate
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Berea News Flash

Berea News Flash

Berea, KY
174
Followers
445
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy