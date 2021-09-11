Check out these Berea homes on the market

(Berea, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Berea will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

413 Middle Creek Drive, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,421 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Energy Efficient Home! 3 bedroom 2 full bath with covered front porch and 2 car attached garage, spray foam insulation in walls and a dual fuel hvac system to maximize efficiency. Home features a open floor plan great room with cathedral ceiling, island and awesome pantry! This one will not disappoint! Outside sit on your deck and see some of the best sunsets Madison County has to offer! Property also backs up to green space to give you even more room to roam

3530 1016 Highway, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,707 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Convenient location, move in ready home! Well maintained ranch home, sitting on nearly 1.8 acres of flat land, featuring a split bedroom concept, walk-in closets, and 2 full baths with over 1700 sq. ft. living space with an attached two-car garage. The home welcomes you with a large covered concrete porch. Step inside to find a nice size living room, with gas log fireplace, hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling. Right off the living area you have a large kitchen with quartz countertops newly installed in 2020, and dining area with custom built pantry that will convey with the property. Off the dining area you have a separate nice size laundry room that leads directly to the 2 car garage, which has a pull down ladder for additional storage in the partially floored attic. Off the back deck (which is right off the dining area), you can enjoy your 24' above ground pool inside your privacy fence. Home has new carpet in all bedrooms that was installed only days ago, new paint in the majority of the home and new tile in bathrooms installed in 2020. Nothing to do to this one, except move in and make it your home! Call today to schedule your private showing!

105 Bluebird Avenue, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,118 Square Feet | Built in None

Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home with carport located in the heart of Berea. This residence is within walking distance to Berea College and Boone Tavern. Nice private shaded back yard. Hardwood flooring and is in process of remodel. This residence is in a light flood plain, has never flooded and flood insurance has been priced at around $500. Property is owned by Licensed Real Estate Broker.

210 Salter Road, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $136,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Renovated and move in ready! 3bd 1bath new heat and air, water heater. complete bath remolded., paint, lighting, flooring. kitchen cabinets painted, countertops, backsplash, new fridge, dishwasher, microwave see sellers disclosure for full list. Fenced in rear yard, double drive way, storage shed. Owner/Agent

