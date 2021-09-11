CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Top homes for sale in Cleveland

Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 6 days ago

(Cleveland, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cleveland. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

253 Yonah Valley Road, Cleveland, 30528

3 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Come Visit The Creek House . Level land and walk to the Trout Stream (Thurmond Creek). Within 1 mile of White Co Recreation Dept. & 7.3 miles to Helen, GA. 3/1 Home is remodeled with All new windows doors-interior and exterior, All new interior paint with textured walls, Granite upgrades in Bath and Kitchen with new Stainless Appliances. New Plumbing fixtures. LVP Flooring throughout home. New Lightning, Porches and Decks newly painted. + A 24x24 Workshop. Agent/Owner Minor improvements still in process.

664 Dixon Road, Demorest, 30535

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Mobile Home | 1,755 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Check out this amazing newly renovated, Horton Homes, mobile home located on over an acre in Demorest, GA. This level, private, and newly landscaped lot checks all the boxes and the newly renovated front porch is perfect to enjoy the fall weather from the porch swing. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers over 1750 sq ft of space with new interior paint, bathroom vanities, painted kitchen cabinets, new roof, and new hvac. This property is move in ready!!

672 King Richard Court, Murrayville, 30564

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Mobile Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome Home! Load up the family and get ready to move into this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath home tucked away in a quiet cul de sac. In addition to an all new construction, the private backyard will be a great place to relax and enjoy country living while listening to the crickets. Schedule your private showing today. Don't let this one get away.

440 Laurel Oak Drive, Cornelia, 30531

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Immaculately maintained 3/2.5 ranch home w/bsmnt in great location! This home HAS IT ALL & is a MUST SEE!! Living Room with gas FP and trey ceilings, open kitchen with tons of storage throughout home!! Large and spacious bedrooms-master has office area, large walk in closet, trey ceilings. Bathrooms have solid surface countertops and beadboard on walls. Basement provides more storage and has wonderful WORKSHOP with sound deadening features to ensure upstairs remains nice and quiet! Half bath is located in bsmnt close to workshop area. Roof & HVAC updated. At the end of the day relax on your screened-in porch or back deck overlooking the private backyard and rock garden below. The perfect space to unwind after a long day! Small creek borders left property line. NO HOA FEES! Great location to 4 lane! This one won't last long!!

