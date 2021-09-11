Take a look at these homes for sale in Morgan City

(Morgan City, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Morgan City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3761 Fifth Street, Berwick, 70342 3 Beds 1 Bath | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1950

OWNER FINANCE OPTION! CALL TODAY FOR DETAILS! MOTIVATED SELLER! Located in the Berwick School District! Add Your Special Touch to Make this Home Perfect for any Family! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has great potential with living room, separate den, spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and outside access to the patio/deck, large rear yard and much more. Some updated flooring but needs a little TLC. Great Investment Opportunity! Great Place to Make it Your Home!

For open house information, contact Brenda Simon, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

201 Susan Street, Patterson, 70392 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 1967

NEW DRASTICALLY REDUCED PRICE! MOTIVATED SELLER! This Lovely Home was Custom Built! One Owner Owned! Corner Lot with RV Parking! Many great features to this home includes but not limited to the large kitchen with much cabinetry, island, built in stainless appliances, dining area, office with built-ins, formal living, separate family room with bar and fireplace, large walk in closets in master, screen patio, detached man cave/storage, RV Parking covered, 2 carport, 1 garage/workshop and much more. Located close to all amenities such as shopping, schools, church.

For open house information, contact Emily Skiles, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

409 Sandi Drive, Patterson, 70392 5 Beds 3 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Look No More! This Home could be Perfect for Your Family! The spacious home offers many great features that include, but not limited to, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, large open floor plan living, master bedroom with large walk-in closet, kitchen w/granite countertops and walk-in pantry, some updated flooring, freshly painted interior, patio, above ground pool, 10x20 shed, much parking space and much more!

For open house information, contact Jessicca Miller, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878

1013 Main Street, Patterson, 70392 4 Beds 3 Baths | $224,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,635 Square Feet | Built in 1902

LOCATED IN THE CULTURAL DISTRICT OF PATTERSON, this Beautiful home sits on a Corner Lot on Main Street and is in walking distance to the newly renovated Morey Park with waterfront view. Built in 1902, this Spacious home has had many updates and offers many great features that include, but not limited to, original hardwood flooring, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite, freshly painted interior, formal dining, 3 bedrooms downstairs, 2 baths downstairs, bonus bedroom with private bath upstairs, covered front porch, corner lot, picket fence adores the front entrance, privacy fence in the rear, 2 additional parking pads, rear yard access possible, large double garage with workshop and bonus upstairs loft that is perfect for that home gym. This Property is Zoned Residential/Commercial, so the use is unlimited to what your need would be!

For open house information, contact Calyn Welch, Simon Real Estate, LLC at 985-395-7878