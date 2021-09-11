CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Crescent City

 6 days ago

(Crescent City, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Crescent City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSLAl_0btD32fD00

250 Lynch, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Manufactured home on over an acre in a private neighborhood. Outbuildings and plenty of room to garden. Roof redone in 2019. Renter occupied. Plenty of room to add another home on the lot. Pine Grove School attendance area. A real bargain in this market!

For open house information, contact Taudine Andrew, James R. Peters, Jr. at 707-460-6111

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rt68I_0btD32fD00

125 Azalea, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,971 Square Feet | Built in 2006

125 Azalea Court is a beautiful custom home with numerous upgrades throughout. The living room has tall vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and a cozy gas fireplace.There is a gourmet kitchen that will suit any chefs needs! The large master bedroom will suit all needs with a private access to the back covered porch! There is a bonus room above the garage that would be an awesome office, bedroom, or hobby room! Life in the country is better!

For open house information, contact KEVIN HAWKINS, Alder Point Real Estate Inc at 707-460-6220

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PqOAV_0btD32fD00

391 Dillman, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Step into your dream home with this open concept floor plan full of upgrades! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a beautiful kitchen and dining area that leads you outside to the sunny back deck with your very own HOT TUB. The living room is bright and cozy with all new carpet and a wood stove for those cold winter nights! Master bedroom has a huge closet and oversized bathroom with double vanities. All of this situated on 1 sunny acre super close to town! Call to schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Jessika Hood, Horizon Realty Group at 707-460-2000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rH8MX_0btD32fD00

1432 A Street, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,000 | Single Family Residence | 993 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Walking distance to beach, park and centrally located to shopping and schools. Great opportunity to live near the ocean. This home is small but mighty with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large eat-in kitchen, attached one car garage, fenced yard with a great location. Would make a great home whether you're starting out, wanting to down size or invest in the rental market. Call today!

For open house information, contact ANA POTTER, Potter Real Estate Group, Inc at 707-460-6800

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City, CA
Crescent City News Watch

