Take a look at these homes on the market in Radford

201 E Main Street, Christiansburg, 24073 7 Beds 9 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,677 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Some 40 years ago Rocco's beloved wife was driving by this magnificent historic home & said, "I want to own this property." Barbara, Rocco said, "It's Not For Sale." After a persistent visit with owner, her dream began. So open but so warm. Rocco's most important memories of this home include raising his 4 children and entertaining a number of guests. He and his wife have sponsored multiple fundraisers in the home serving as many as 90 guests with a full course meal in one setting. He has completed a number of projects over the years that have added a ton of character to the home. This includes a large gazebo, brick walk ways & a beautiful in ground pool! After finishing the attic space into a third floor living area they enjoyed offering the home as Evergreen Bed & Breakfast. If this is your vision, take advantage of its 8 bedrooms and 9 baths and start your own Bed & Breakfast! The home also includes a mother in law suite, brother in law suite, cottages that are currently leased.

200 Phoenix Boulevard Nw, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 3 Baths | $254,900 | Townhouse | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2016

See it soon--Townhouse in amazing condition and desirable location!! Many upgrades in this home--tasteful décor and three levels of living space. Custom blinds at all windows. Perfect for professionals beginning their career. A finished lower level provides space for a media room. The living room and lower level family room are wired for surround sound. The garage has an epoxy floor professionally installed. Garage door is upgraded/ insulated.

140 Morning Mist Drive, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Townhouse | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Don't miss this stunning home in barely lived in condition. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood within Christiansburg town limits, you will be blown away by all the features this home has to offer. This all brick townhome features: 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2.5 baths, an open floor plan with master on the main, beautiful floors throughout, large windows with natural light, a cozy living area with fireplace, like-new kitchen, a large garage full of storage space, and a fenced in yard. The outdoor space is perfect for entertaining with an outdoor TV, kitchen area with grill, lighting, waterfall, and new pergola all conveying with this home. Make your appointment today, this perfectly maintained home won't last long!

1424 Scott Street, Christiansburg, 24073 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Townhouse | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town Home In Christiansburg. This Town Home has all New Flooring and Paint. New Light Fixtures, New Counter Tops and Back Splash. The home has all New Stainless Steel Appliances. The Town House has a Covered Front Porch and a Private Back Deck. The Main Level is Open with a Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, and a Half Bath. Upstairs you have 2 Bedrooms with New Carpet and a Full Bathroom. The Town Home is move in Ready. This is a really Nice Town Home and it won't last Long.

