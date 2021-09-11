CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Radford, VA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Radford

Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 6 days ago

(Radford, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Radford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bn261_0btD30tl00

201 E Main Street, Christiansburg, 24073

7 Beds 9 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,677 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Some 40 years ago Rocco's beloved wife was driving by this magnificent historic home & said, "I want to own this property." Barbara, Rocco said, "It's Not For Sale." After a persistent visit with owner, her dream began. So open but so warm. Rocco's most important memories of this home include raising his 4 children and entertaining a number of guests. He and his wife have sponsored multiple fundraisers in the home serving as many as 90 guests with a full course meal in one setting. He has completed a number of projects over the years that have added a ton of character to the home. This includes a large gazebo, brick walk ways & a beautiful in ground pool! After finishing the attic space into a third floor living area they enjoyed offering the home as Evergreen Bed & Breakfast. If this is your vision, take advantage of its 8 bedrooms and 9 baths and start your own Bed & Breakfast! The home also includes a mother in law suite, brother in law suite, cottages that are currently leased.

For open house information, contact Edward Gallimore, UC/Blue Ridge Land - Cburg at 540-382-0271

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-410189)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lg4sk_0btD30tl00

200 Phoenix Boulevard Nw, Christiansburg, 24073

3 Beds 3 Baths | $254,900 | Townhouse | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2016

See it soon--Townhouse in amazing condition and desirable location!! Many upgrades in this home--tasteful décor and three levels of living space. Custom blinds at all windows. Perfect for professionals beginning their career. A finished lower level provides space for a media room. The living room and lower level family room are wired for surround sound. The garage has an epoxy floor professionally installed. Garage door is upgraded/ insulated.

For open house information, contact Annette David, Graham & David Real Estate Inc at 540-818-6513

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-410594)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpJqd_0btD30tl00

140 Morning Mist Drive, Christiansburg, 24073

3 Beds 3 Baths | $324,900 | Townhouse | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Don't miss this stunning home in barely lived in condition. Conveniently located in a quiet neighborhood within Christiansburg town limits, you will be blown away by all the features this home has to offer. This all brick townhome features: 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2.5 baths, an open floor plan with master on the main, beautiful floors throughout, large windows with natural light, a cozy living area with fireplace, like-new kitchen, a large garage full of storage space, and a fenced in yard. The outdoor space is perfect for entertaining with an outdoor TV, kitchen area with grill, lighting, waterfall, and new pergola all conveying with this home. Make your appointment today, this perfectly maintained home won't last long!

For open house information, contact Jamie Criner, GRAVITY Real Estate Group, Inc. at 540-739-3153

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413106)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xFfA_0btD30tl00

1424 Scott Street, Christiansburg, 24073

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Townhouse | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Town Home In Christiansburg. This Town Home has all New Flooring and Paint. New Light Fixtures, New Counter Tops and Back Splash. The home has all New Stainless Steel Appliances. The Town House has a Covered Front Porch and a Private Back Deck. The Main Level is Open with a Living Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, and a Half Bath. Upstairs you have 2 Bedrooms with New Carpet and a Full Bathroom. The Town Home is move in Ready. This is a really Nice Town Home and it won't last Long.

For open house information, contact Benny Hagy, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413182)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory group votes in favor of Covid booster for at-risk groups

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel overwhelmingly voted in favor of Covid-19 booster shots on Friday for people ages 65 and up as well as those at high risk of severe illness. The panel, called the Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, voted unanimously in favor of booster...
The Hill

Pentagon admits 'tragic mistake' in strike that killed 10 civilians

The Pentagon on Friday confirmed it mistook a civilian vehicle for an ISIS-K threat when it launched a drone strike on Aug. 29 in Kabul that killed 10 civilians. “I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike,” U.S. Central Command head Gen. Frank McKenzie told reporters at the Pentagon. “Moreover, we analyzed that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces.”
Reuters

France recalls envoys in U.S, Australia over submarine deal - statement

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France said on Friday it had decided to recall its ambassadors in the United States and Australia for consultations after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion French-designed submarine deal. Foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christiansburg, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Radford, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Reuters

As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap

THREE RIVERS, Calif., Sept 17 (Reuters) - Fire crews have resorted to wrapping the bases of some giant sequoias in fire-resistant coverings in a desperate effort to save the towering specimens, including the General Sherman, the world's largest tree, the National Park Service said on Friday. The blaze, one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#The Living Room#Evergreen Bed Breakfast#Bath Town Home#This Town Home#New Flooring#Paint#The Town House#New Carpet#The Town Home#Nice Town Home
The Associated Press

House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government’s borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid,...
Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
104
Followers
415
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy