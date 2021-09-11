Check out these homes on the Sikeston market now

(Sikeston, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sikeston. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

206 Foust Dr, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,273 Square Feet | Built in 1991

A Gorgeous, updated move in ready home that's located in one of Sikeston's most established and sought after North End neighborhoods . Some of the features of this property include a very nice open concept floor plan , high cathedral ceilings with recessed lighting through out , new floor coverings , fresh paint, 3 over sized bedrooms , with the master room having its own master bath that features a jacuzzi hot tub and walk in closet . A set out deck that leads out off of the kitchen/ breakfast area along with a spacious, oversized two car garage . all of this and it is sitting on a over sized lot . This home has so much to offer, don't let it get past you !

125 Phillips Ave, Morley, 63767 3 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Very solid "ALL BRICK" 3 bedroom home sitting on a corner lot. All appliances stay with the house including the washer & dryer. The home is "All Electric" except for the natural gas "Home Generator". Large 2 car garage set up with a unique "Canning Kitchen". The floor & wall coverings are in good shape but dated, of which the price reflects, giving you the perfect opportunity to make this well built home your own.

312 Ridge Dr., Sikeston, 63801 4 Beds 5 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,304 Square Feet | Built in 2004

9'-ceilings except in the great room 18' cathedral ceiling; Hickory hardwood flooring in the study and dining room; 2-large chandeliers and a built-in china cabinet located in the dining room; Laundry room on the main floor; Kitchen w/12' island in the middle, tile flooring, stone counters, custom cabinet in cherry, gas cook-top, and a half bath off of the kitchen area; Great room has 18' cathedral ceiling, faux finish, gas fireplace, and a partial travertine floor extending to the hallways; Master bedroom is carpeted, tray ceiling, gas fireplace, and walk-in closet; Master bathroom has heated floors, small gas fireplace, whirlpool tub (heated), shower, and access to open porch. UPSTAIRS; Library, bedroom with a walk-in closet and access to upper open porch plus a separate tub & sower with a small gas fireplace, bonus room off of bathroom carpeted w/shelving, office area or another bedroom with access to open porch, and another bedroom with a jack & jill bathroom.

211 Kinder Ave, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,287 Square Feet | Built in 2013

The perfect starter or empty-nester home! With fresh, neutral paint in the living room, kitchen and hallway, it is move-in ready and low maintenance! You will enjoy sitting on the adorable front porch and will like the low utility bills even more! Stainless kitchen appliances are included. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths, a garage AND fenced in back yard make it the perfect fit!

