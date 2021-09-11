CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Top homes for sale in Elko

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 6 days ago

(Elko, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Elko will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0BlR_0btD2yIX00

2017 Chukar Drive, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $354,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model - The Lamoille II. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cOrO_0btD2yIX00

620 Maple Street, Elko, 89801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 986 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Adorable 2 Bed, 1 Bath Tree Street home on 0.12 Acres. Conveniently located near downtown Elko and move in ready! You'll love the fully fenced yard complete with stone walkways, tons of shade trees, a one car detached garage with extra storage and private alley access. Inside you'll find an open concept living/kitchen/dining combo, wood floors, a quaint kitchen, new paint, and big beautiful windows. There are three different mini split AC/heater units to keep the home warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The bathroom bodes and exquisite claw foot tub that'll be sure to help you relax after a long day. Both bedrooms are a great size, one offers French door entrance! Stacked washer & dryer to stay with home. This home won't last long so put it on your must see list today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29G47O_0btD2yIX00

2207 North Hollow Drive, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,666 Square Feet | Built in 1988

this home features two bedrooms with shared bathroom upstairs. open family room with bay window dining area opens up to covered patio. living room with pellet stove and bedroom in basement with 3/4 bath. new carpet and paint. agent is owner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eBSW8_0btD2yIX00

2141 Elburz Road, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $410,000 | 2,403 Square Feet | Built in 1996

This one of kind property boasts views from every angle! Over looking the river and panaromic views of the Ruby Mountains. With over 20 acres there is plenty of room for all your animals or toys. Fenced and cross fenced for horses. Upon entering the home you will be greeted with a large front living room, new carpet throughout the main areas and an open concept floor plan. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and attached bathroom with shower and seperate soaking tub. The master bedroom also has french doors out to its own private patio. The Kitchen has concrete counter tops and updated appliances. The other two bedrooms are on the opposite side of the home along with the second bathroom. There is also a den/office that could possible be used as a 4th bedroom. Outside you will find an amazing back covered patio with mature landscaping adding to the privacy of this property. Along with the attached double car garage there is also a detached cleary shop building, horse barn/lean , green house and shed. This is one property you won't want to miss out on seeing!

Community Policy