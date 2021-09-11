CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Take a look at these homes on the Deming market now

Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 6 days ago

(Deming, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Deming. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyvFi_0btD2uld00

1301 S Suncrest Drive, Deming, 88030

2 Beds 1 Bath | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,146 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Attention buyers! This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home situated on a corner lot centrally located in town with close access to I-10. Great property for first time home buyers and investors. Property is to be sold as is. Kitchen appliances convey. Lot sq. footage to be determined by buyer.

For open house information, contact Patricia Olson, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwUm2_0btD2uld00

1316 Alamogordo St Street, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,384 Square Feet | Built in 1977

A great family home, 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. An oversized two car garage. Newer metal roof.Hardwood floors throughout most of the house and carpet in bedrooms and formal living room. Oversized patio with installed roll up outdoor blinds, an outdoor misting system, and a built in TV case on the back patio.

For open house information, contact Joshua J Miller, The Palms Realty at 575-621-5780



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XKTT_0btD2uld00

3302 Taos Court, Deming, 88030

1 Bed 1 Bath | $98,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in None

Darling one bedroom home that was formerly a condo unit. The Condo association has been dissolved but there are still age requirements of 55+. This home has a newly remodeled kitchen, an automobile garage and a huge RV garage with all hookups. It comes with a washer and dryer also.

For open house information, contact Karen Stull, Stull Real Estate, LLC at 575-522-6424



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptslc_0btD2uld00

2175 Sw Plomo, Deming, 88030

2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1999

BRAND NEW paint done on the home just 4 weeks ago! Heat pump with Energy Star Compliant for both AC and heat! Quiet and secluded rural property with incredible views of the Florida mountains, and stunning sunsets! Beautiful shade trees, boysenberries, Crape Myrtle trees, apple and peach fruit trees! The home sits on 1 acre with perimeter fencing and two gates. Included with the property are two propane tanks and a Hughes Net satellite. Proximity to the town of Deming and only an hour's drive to the bigger city, Las Cruces.

For open house information, contact Chloe Maxwell, Keller Williams Realty at 575-342-1859



Deming Journal

Deming Journal

Deming, NM
