On the hunt for a home in Brookhaven? These houses are on the market

(Brookhaven, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brookhaven will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

806 Denton Trail Nw, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $112,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Are you looking for the quiet country living, but want the convenience of being close to town? Well this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home might just be for you. Located only 2 minutes from Highway 84. The home was originally built in 1978, but was stripped down to the studs on the inside and out and completely remodeled in 2021. EVERYTHING about this home is brand new!! It sits on a 1 acre lot surrounded by woods. It has a nice size front porch to be able to sit and relax and enjoy nature all around or even visit with family and friends.

943 Hog Chain, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Looking for a great starter home just outside the city limits? This low maintenance, move in ready home could be the perfect one for you. It has recently been updated with wood floors throughout most of the house and fresh paint inside and out. Sitting on 1 acre, you have plenty elbow room to partake in an endless list of outdoor activities. Don't miss your chance at this one and call today for a showing.

1205 Fisher Park, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2003

New Orleans flair resonates throughout this brick 2 story home in the heart of Brookhaven. 3BR/2.5BA with a sprawling 3,000+/- sq ft., offering an open floor plan with 3 living spaces, open kitchen with Viking gas range and s/s appliances, granite and marble countertops, wood floors and fabulous master suite with large walk in closet with built ins. Upstairs you will find the third living space with an entertaining bar, office nook, balcony and two bedrooms with a large double vanity bathroom. Beautifully landscaped with accent boulders and stones on 0.63+/- acres. The large trek decked patio with iron work is the perfect courtyard for entertaining family and friends! Other amenities include a fire pit, irrigation system, circle drive, privacy fence, and a new shed. Located in the quiet Fisher Park neighborhood close to everything Brookhaven has to offer. Call today to view!

1801 Douglas Trail Se, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This 2 or 3 bedroom and 1 bath 1352 sf brick ranch home lays claim to the Enterprise yellowjackets. Peacefully tucked down a long driveway on a 2.329 acre secluded setting. Country life is personified with emphasis on the outdoor spaces. There is an attached covered patio great for grilling, separate detached but covered patio for watching your garden grow, additional storage building for the handyman or your overflow. Stepping inside, is a wonderful mud room with storage capabilities, laundry facilities and regular ole rainy day play area. The galley style kitchen with raised wood cabinets is tasteful and functional. Kitchen open to dining and adjacent to the family room...giving you an open cozy arrangement. The wide hall and bath is centrally located and the space is more than ample for all to share. Newly married, recently retired or just a hankering to breathe some fresh air.....this home fits many profiles.

